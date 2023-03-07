AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero5833.7384-907.42364-235326-434.751115820.0
F.Wagner6432.8433-889.487109-291225-269.836120018.8
Carter4429.6242-468.51754-157124-167.74366215.0
Fultz4429.5241-477.50518-5885-108.78758513.3
Anthony4525.0190-430.44250-149113-128.88354312.1
M.Wagner4420.9161-328.49143-141122-145.84148711.1
Bol6022.4242-421.57529-9170-94.7455839.7
Suggs4023.5137-329.41644-14464-90.7113829.6
G.Harris3524.8103-220.46864-14725-28.8932958.4
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke2020.533-91.36319-6316-21.7621015.1
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Bitadze36.75-7.7141-22-21.000134.3
Schofield3111.946-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.2
Houstan3715.652-129.40335-9111-13.8461504.1
K.Harris2712.432-77.41611-2822-27.815973.6
TEAM65241.22608-5548.470689-19901308-1662.7877213111.0
OPPONENTS65241.22684-5647.475848-24221177-1502.7847393113.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero663173836.62093.613105315730
F.Wagner561922483.92193.414705813513
Carter992873868.81082.51310179625
Fultz541271814.12425.59106710416
Anthony281752034.51854.11150256726
M.Wagner571482054.7711.61191325310
Bol652963616.054.9780259980
Suggs41771183.01283.2961507619
G.Harris1760772.2421.269032225
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2157783.9261.334012109
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Bitadze28103.31.310000
Schofield1933521.725.8540663
Houstan2653792.119.55307123
K.Harris2330532.012.436013163
TEAM6552131278642.9147722.713213464937296
OPPONENTS6302106273642.1167925.813416508910324

