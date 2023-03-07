|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|58
|33.7
|384-907
|.423
|64-235
|326-434
|.751
|1158
|20.0
|F.Wagner
|64
|32.8
|433-889
|.487
|109-291
|225-269
|.836
|1200
|18.8
|Carter
|44
|29.6
|242-468
|.517
|54-157
|124-167
|.743
|662
|15.0
|Fultz
|44
|29.5
|241-477
|.505
|18-58
|85-108
|.787
|585
|13.3
|Anthony
|45
|25.0
|190-430
|.442
|50-149
|113-128
|.883
|543
|12.1
|M.Wagner
|44
|20.9
|161-328
|.491
|43-141
|122-145
|.841
|487
|11.1
|Bol
|60
|22.4
|242-421
|.575
|29-91
|70-94
|.745
|583
|9.7
|Suggs
|40
|23.5
|137-329
|.416
|44-144
|64-90
|.711
|382
|9.6
|G.Harris
|35
|24.8
|103-220
|.468
|64-147
|25-28
|.893
|295
|8.4
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Okeke
|20
|20.5
|33-91
|.363
|19-63
|16-21
|.762
|101
|5.1
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Bitadze
|3
|6.7
|5-7
|.714
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|13
|4.3
|Schofield
|31
|11.9
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.2
|Houstan
|37
|15.6
|52-129
|.403
|35-91
|11-13
|.846
|150
|4.1
|K.Harris
|27
|12.4
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.6
|TEAM
|65
|241.2
|2608-5548
|.470
|689-1990
|1308-1662
|.787
|7213
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.2
|2684-5647
|.475
|848-2422
|1177-1502
|.784
|7393
|113.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|66
|317
|383
|6.6
|209
|3.6
|131
|0
|53
|157
|30
|F.Wagner
|56
|192
|248
|3.9
|219
|3.4
|147
|0
|58
|135
|13
|Carter
|99
|287
|386
|8.8
|108
|2.5
|131
|0
|17
|96
|25
|Fultz
|54
|127
|181
|4.1
|242
|5.5
|91
|0
|67
|104
|16
|Anthony
|28
|175
|203
|4.5
|185
|4.1
|115
|0
|25
|67
|26
|M.Wagner
|57
|148
|205
|4.7
|71
|1.6
|119
|1
|32
|53
|10
|Bol
|65
|296
|361
|6.0
|54
|.9
|78
|0
|25
|99
|80
|Suggs
|41
|77
|118
|3.0
|128
|3.2
|96
|1
|50
|76
|19
|G.Harris
|17
|60
|77
|2.2
|42
|1.2
|69
|0
|32
|22
|5
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.9
|26
|1.3
|34
|0
|12
|10
|9
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Bitadze
|2
|8
|10
|3.3
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.7
|25
|.8
|54
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|26
|53
|79
|2.1
|19
|.5
|53
|0
|7
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|2.0
|12
|.4
|36
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|655
|2131
|2786
|42.9
|1477
|22.7
|1321
|3
|464
|937
|296
|OPPONENTS
|630
|2106
|2736
|42.1
|1679
|25.8
|1341
|6
|508
|910
|324
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.