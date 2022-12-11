AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero2034.8145-318.45617-70130-173.75143721.9
F.Wagner2733.3197-395.49936-111101-116.87153119.7
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony1027.048-113.42516-4223-28.82113513.5
Bol2727.0141-233.60520-4940-51.78434212.7
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
M.Wagner926.235-75.4675-3026-30.86710111.2
G.Harris625.823-48.47910-236-61.0006210.3
Fultz625.025-56.4465-96-8.7506110.2
Ross2423.876-183.41537-989-13.6921988.3
Bamba2118.661-129.47322-6122-31.7101667.9
Hampton2115.646-105.43817-4927-31.8711366.5
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield1612.425-55.45512-336-61.000684.3
Houstan2118.729-80.36320-5711-13.846894.2
K.Harris1912.222-57.3866-1822-26.846723.8
TEAM27241.91057-2258.468279-830525-657.7992918108.1
OPPONENTS27241.91131-2379.475341-1002471-609.7733074113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero241091336.6743.7450165812
F.Wagner22911134.2973.665022706
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony538434.3373.733011154
Bol361662027.5301.1390145948
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
M.Wagner1747647.1232.63506184
G.Harris511162.7122.0130492
Fultz513183.0254.21305141
Ross744512.1311.338016296
Bamba24791034.9241.149051817
Hampton925341.6321.520016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1313261.611.7310242
Houstan1540552.616.8360462
K.Harris1924432.310.52408141
TEAM269890115942.957321.25670170428135
OPPONENTS273843111641.369025.65410228351130

