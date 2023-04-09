AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero7233.8479-1122.42785-285394-534.738143720.0
F.Wagner7932.8540-1113.485130-359265-316.839147518.7
Carter5629.9322-610.52880-222144-195.73886815.5
Fultz5929.9346-673.51426-84112-143.78383014.1
Anthony6025.9277-610.45475-206152-170.89478113.0
M.Wagner5719.5198-396.50051-163153-182.84160010.5
Suggs5223.7183-438.41864-19986-119.7235169.9
Bol6921.4257-466.55230-11082-107.7666269.1
G.Harris4824.7138-307.45094-21827-30.9003978.3
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Scrubb215.05-7.7142-21-2.500136.5
Bitadze1614.640-69.5802-1212-18.667945.9
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2618.738-111.34222-7816-21.7621144.4
Schofield3611.952-112.46424-6819-21.9051474.1
K.Harris3313.040-95.42112-3627-34.7941193.6
Houstan5015.660-167.35941-12511-13.8461723.4
Carter-Williams39.33-8.3750-13-4.75093.0
TEAM81241.23285-6984.470866-25041590-2026.7859026111.4
OPPONENTS81241.23344-7044.4751046-29861489-1870.7969223113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero844134976.92693.716006020039
F.Wagner702553254.12803.518307516417
Carter1203734938.81312.315802910633
Fultz691642333.93395.713108713926
Anthony472412884.82353.91580379131
M.Wagner691902594.5841.51361376813
Suggs521021543.01532.91191679326
Bol673323995.864.98902811185
G.Harris2177982.0591.2930452812
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Scrubb0663.01.520230
Bitadze3248805.0201.32806916
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2567923.5321.2390161511
Schofield2338611.727.86107135
K.Harris2537621.914.450017215
Houstan3465992.029.661010187
Carter-Williams1451.741.310011
TEAM8202683350343.2187723.2163535901164381
OPPONENTS7722632340442.0209225.8166176241137412

