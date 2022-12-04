AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero1734.5128-278.46016-6299-137.72337121.8
F.Wagner2433.0171-348.49131-9584-98.85745719.0
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony728.336-81.44411-2821-25.84010414.9
Bol2427.0127-209.60819-4637-48.77131012.9
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
G.Harris625.823-48.47910-236-61.0006210.3
Ross2124.574-168.44036-909-13.6921939.2
M.Wagner623.017-41.4153-2014-18.778518.5
Fultz321.711-25.4400-23-4.750258.3
Bamba1918.757-119.47920-5622-31.7101568.2
Hampton2016.046-104.44217-4827-31.8711366.8
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Houstan1918.727-72.37519-528-10.800814.3
K.Harris1712.622-55.4006-1720-24.833704.1
Schofield1311.818-40.4509-256-61.000513.9
TEAM24241.0941-1999.471253-744452-576.7852587107.8
OPPONENTS24241.01018-2114.482303-886406-524.7752745114.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero18921106.5613.6370134910
F.Wagner2076964.0923.861019666
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony329324.6273.92608114
Bol331521857.7231.0360115246
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
G.Harris511162.7122.0130492
Ross639452.1271.333016264
M.Wagner1025355.8142.32003122
Fultz4482.7144.740361
Bamba2264864.5221.242051715
Hampton824321.6321.620016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Houstan1137482.516.8320452
K.Harris1822402.49.52307141
Schofield911201.58.6270141
TEAM235776101142.150821.25000151385124
OPPONENTS24274398541.061025.44850206312112

