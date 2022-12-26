AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero2734.5194-432.44935-109164-218.75258721.7
F.Wagner3433.4243-508.47852-151136-156.87267419.8
Carter1631.991-178.51118-5757-70.81425716.1
Anthony1726.180-177.45225-6744-49.89822913.5
M.Wagner1626.569-141.48915-5552-56.92920512.8
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
Bol3426.2169-284.59525-6249-63.77841212.1
Fultz1326.961-129.4737-1618-27.66714711.3
G.Harris725.027-53.50911-256-61.0007110.1
Bamba2819.084-167.50332-8230-44.6822308.2
Ross3123.194-230.40945-12711-15.7332447.9
Hampton2215.146-106.43417-4928-33.8481376.2
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2212.638-79.48118-4911-111.0001054.8
Houstan2218.030-82.36621-5911-13.846924.2
K.Harris2512.028-70.40011-2622-26.846893.6
TEAM34241.51351-2878.469370-1062678-843.8043750110.3
OPPONENTS34241.51404-2994.469423-1268616-784.7863847113.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero311541856.91074.0600258116
F.Wagner321051374.01163.480026789
Carter321081408.8513.24809418
Anthony772794.6744.456014295
M.Wagner31801116.9342.150014275
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
Bol471962437.1341.0470186756
Fultz1534493.8675.232019323
G.Harris513182.6142.01504102
Bamba371141515.4291.067081928
Ross855632.0401.343020346
Hampton925341.5321.520016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1727442.016.7450543
Houstan1540552.516.7370462
K.Harris2128492.011.433011163
TEAM3431137148043.574321.97110226519168
OPPONENTS3401063140341.385625.26841278442175

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you