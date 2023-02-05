AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero4633.7302-713.42460-198269-357.75493320.3
F.Wagner5233.2371-757.49087-236188-226.832101719.6
Carter3330.0182-352.51739-11491-119.76549415.0
Fultz3228.3163-327.49813-4056-77.72739512.3
Anthony3525.5146-332.44040-11895-107.88842712.2
M.Wagner3221.5122-243.50232-10294-108.87037011.6
Bol4824.1216-374.57826-7865-88.73952310.9
G.Harris2524.081-163.49747-10120-23.8702299.2
Suggs2922.694-227.41432-10846-67.6872669.2
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Isaac59.213-25.5204-91-3.333316.2
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2713.044-92.47818-5417-19.8951234.6
Houstan3016.540-105.38128-7711-13.8461194.0
K.Harris2712.432-77.41611-2822-27.815973.6
TEAM53240.92123-4501.472577-16441072-1363.7875895111.2
OPPONENTS53240.92196-4634.474699-2001975-1242.7856066114.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero492502996.51683.710804712922
F.Wagner491622114.11813.511604711110
Carter692192888.7872.6990127221
Fultz35851203.81775.5610477412
Anthony211421634.71414.0910235419
M.Wagner461161625.1531.791122436
Bol582533116.541.9650239070
G.Harris1140512.0291.253019195
Suggs2456802.81083.7701385612
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Isaac410142.83.630700
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1933521.923.9520663
Houstan2148692.318.64305103
K.Harris2330532.012.436013163
TEAM5161741225742.6119722.610833373769245
OPPONENTS5201711223142.1137325.910826417727264

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you