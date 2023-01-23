AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero3933.7263-602.43751-164229-301.76180620.7
F.Wagner4533.2333-677.49278-210178-208.85692220.5
Carter2730.4148-289.51232-9179-102.77540715.1
Fultz2527.7130-259.50213-3539-56.69631212.5
Bol4125.3202-346.58426-7257-77.74048711.9
Anthony2825.9110-265.41530-9675-83.90432511.6
M.Wagner2522.794-193.48726-8465-76.85527911.2
Suggs2223.578-191.40824-9036-51.7062169.8
G.Harris1823.456-117.47928-6418-21.8571588.8
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba3717.499-200.49538-9934-49.6942707.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2612.944-92.47818-5417-19.8951234.7
Houstan3016.540-105.38128-7711-13.8461194.0
K.Harris2612.632-76.42111-2822-27.815973.7
TEAM46241.11840-3912.470500-1437922-1161.7945102110.9
OPPONENTS46241.11918-4050.474599-1743841-1080.7795276114.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero422112536.51483.89304011119
F.Wagner371401773.91533.41020409510
Carter551772328.6752.8760115918
Fultz29731024.11405.650040598
Bol552252806.837.9580217764
Anthony151111264.51174.2800194514
M.Wagner431041475.9481.973119375
Suggs2043632.9874.0550265211
G.Harris931402.2241.342012174
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba441321764.8381.0810102136
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1933522.022.8500653
Houstan2148692.318.64305103
K.Harris2230522.012.535012163
TEAM4511518196942.8103322.59471313671219
OPPONENTS4661492195842.6119025.99223362615232

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you