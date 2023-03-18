AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero6333.8422-992.42573-255349-468.746126620.1
F.Wagner6932.8471-967.487117-315230-276.833128918.7
Carter4729.9268-511.52459-175126-171.73772115.3
Fultz4929.9279-548.50920-6698-122.80367613.8
Anthony5025.4216-486.44458-164129-146.88461912.4
M.Wagner4920.4178-357.49947-150135-161.83953811.0
Suggs4523.7156-374.41752-16771-101.7034359.7
Bol6521.8248-437.56829-9776-100.7606019.2
G.Harris3925.0114-252.45274-17425-28.8933278.4
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Bitadze611.513-22.5911-43-6.500305.0
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2218.834-93.36620-6516-21.7621044.7
Schofield3111.946-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.2
Houstan4015.153-133.39836-9511-13.8461533.8
K.Harris2812.332-77.41611-2822-27.815973.5
TEAM70241.42837-6024.471745-21481394-1776.7857813111.6
OPPONENTS70241.42912-6082.479917-25971279-1612.7938020114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero713484196.72263.614005517332
F.Wagner622102723.92383.415606014414
Carter1073054128.81162.51360199926
Fultz621382004.12755.610807311619
Anthony341912254.51984.01290307427
M.Wagner641672314.7771.61241365610
Suggs49841333.01423.21071598222
Bol663183845.959.98502710382
G.Harris1963822.1491.379039267
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Bitadze1216284.761.070124
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2157783.5261.235012119
Schofield1933521.725.8540663
Houstan2656822.019.55307123
K.Harris2330531.913.537013163
TEAM7162287300342.9160522.9141635041004315
OPPONENTS6632270293341.9181826.014417541988351

