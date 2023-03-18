|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|63
|33.8
|422-992
|.425
|73-255
|349-468
|.746
|1266
|20.1
|F.Wagner
|69
|32.8
|471-967
|.487
|117-315
|230-276
|.833
|1289
|18.7
|Carter
|47
|29.9
|268-511
|.524
|59-175
|126-171
|.737
|721
|15.3
|Fultz
|49
|29.9
|279-548
|.509
|20-66
|98-122
|.803
|676
|13.8
|Anthony
|50
|25.4
|216-486
|.444
|58-164
|129-146
|.884
|619
|12.4
|M.Wagner
|49
|20.4
|178-357
|.499
|47-150
|135-161
|.839
|538
|11.0
|Suggs
|45
|23.7
|156-374
|.417
|52-167
|71-101
|.703
|435
|9.7
|Bol
|65
|21.8
|248-437
|.568
|29-97
|76-100
|.760
|601
|9.2
|G.Harris
|39
|25.0
|114-252
|.452
|74-174
|25-28
|.893
|327
|8.4
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Bitadze
|6
|11.5
|13-22
|.591
|1-4
|3-6
|.500
|30
|5.0
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|22
|18.8
|34-93
|.366
|20-65
|16-21
|.762
|104
|4.7
|Schofield
|31
|11.9
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.2
|Houstan
|40
|15.1
|53-133
|.398
|36-95
|11-13
|.846
|153
|3.8
|K.Harris
|28
|12.3
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.5
|TEAM
|70
|241.4
|2837-6024
|.471
|745-2148
|1394-1776
|.785
|7813
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.4
|2912-6082
|.479
|917-2597
|1279-1612
|.793
|8020
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|71
|348
|419
|6.7
|226
|3.6
|140
|0
|55
|173
|32
|F.Wagner
|62
|210
|272
|3.9
|238
|3.4
|156
|0
|60
|144
|14
|Carter
|107
|305
|412
|8.8
|116
|2.5
|136
|0
|19
|99
|26
|Fultz
|62
|138
|200
|4.1
|275
|5.6
|108
|0
|73
|116
|19
|Anthony
|34
|191
|225
|4.5
|198
|4.0
|129
|0
|30
|74
|27
|M.Wagner
|64
|167
|231
|4.7
|77
|1.6
|124
|1
|36
|56
|10
|Suggs
|49
|84
|133
|3.0
|142
|3.2
|107
|1
|59
|82
|22
|Bol
|66
|318
|384
|5.9
|59
|.9
|85
|0
|27
|103
|82
|G.Harris
|19
|63
|82
|2.1
|49
|1.3
|79
|0
|39
|26
|7
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Bitadze
|12
|16
|28
|4.7
|6
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.5
|26
|1.2
|35
|0
|12
|11
|9
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.7
|25
|.8
|54
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|26
|56
|82
|2.0
|19
|.5
|53
|0
|7
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|1.9
|13
|.5
|37
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|716
|2287
|3003
|42.9
|1605
|22.9
|1416
|3
|504
|1004
|315
|OPPONENTS
|663
|2270
|2933
|41.9
|1818
|26.0
|1441
|7
|541
|988
|351
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.