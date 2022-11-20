AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero1134.689-193.46111-4370-91.76925923.5
Wagner1733.9126-256.49221-6655-63.87332819.3
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony430.522-53.4157-2011-15.7336215.5
Suggs1230.260-140.42919-6222-33.66716113.4
Bol1725.691-147.61914-3230-36.83322613.3
Ross1626.055-130.42327-699-12.7501469.1
Bamba1617.749-103.47616-4717-26.6541318.2
Hampton1415.334-67.50714-2918-21.8571007.1
G.Harris124.03-5.6001-10-0.00077.0
Okeke1722.432-84.38118-5716-21.762985.8
K.Harris1211.913-36.3615-1216-19.842473.9
Houstan1217.812-38.3168-267-8.875393.3
Schofield87.97-16.4382-90-0.000162.0
TEAM17241.5680-1437.473181-525328-414.7921869109.9
OPPONENTS17241.5703-1526.461223-646291-385.7561920112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero982918.3403.626083310
Wagner1656724.2774.543013465
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony316194.8174.3140383
Suggs1429433.6685.742018438
Bol281111398.210.627033334
Ross634402.5231.43209203
Bamba2255774.8171.137041313
Hampton613191.4171.217011144
G.Harris0111.011.010100
Okeke2155764.5261.53301199
K.Harris1116272.26.5170480
Houstan620262.26.5180241
Schofield2791.14.5130110
TEAM17659977545.636121.236809627198
OPPONENTS17250868040.042324.9350014620678

