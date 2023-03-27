|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|68
|33.8
|451-1062
|.425
|77-267
|370-497
|.744
|1349
|19.8
|F.Wagner
|74
|33.0
|508-1038
|.489
|121-336
|248-297
|.835
|1385
|18.7
|Carter
|52
|30.1
|302-571
|.529
|70-201
|138-185
|.746
|812
|15.6
|Fultz
|54
|30.1
|311-617
|.504
|22-77
|109-137
|.796
|753
|13.9
|Anthony
|55
|25.7
|249-555
|.449
|68-188
|143-160
|.894
|709
|12.9
|M.Wagner
|52
|20.2
|189-378
|.500
|48-156
|150-178
|.843
|576
|11.1
|Suggs
|46
|23.7
|162-383
|.423
|54-169
|73-103
|.709
|451
|9.8
|Bol
|67
|21.4
|250-442
|.566
|29-99
|76-100
|.760
|605
|9.0
|G.Harris
|44
|24.9
|133-286
|.465
|90-203
|27-30
|.900
|383
|8.7
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|23
|18.1
|34-94
|.362
|20-65
|16-21
|.762
|104
|4.5
|Schofield
|32
|11.6
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.0
|Bitadze
|10
|11.9
|16-29
|.552
|1-5
|4-8
|.500
|37
|3.7
|Houstan
|45
|15.4
|56-149
|.376
|38-109
|11-13
|.846
|161
|3.6
|K.Harris
|31
|12.4
|34-83
|.410
|11-30
|22-27
|.815
|101
|3.3
|TEAM
|75
|241.3
|3048-6462
|.472
|797-2298
|1490-1892
|.788
|8383
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|75
|241.3
|3106-6512
|.477
|966-2758
|1385-1745
|.794
|8563
|114.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|77
|378
|455
|6.7
|251
|3.7
|152
|0
|59
|185
|35
|F.Wagner
|64
|237
|301
|4.1
|267
|3.6
|173
|0
|68
|157
|15
|Carter
|115
|343
|458
|8.8
|122
|2.3
|148
|0
|23
|103
|29
|Fultz
|68
|153
|221
|4.1
|311
|5.8
|121
|0
|83
|130
|22
|Anthony
|42
|215
|257
|4.7
|212
|3.9
|146
|0
|34
|80
|29
|M.Wagner
|67
|178
|245
|4.7
|81
|1.6
|127
|1
|37
|61
|10
|Suggs
|49
|86
|135
|2.9
|143
|3.1
|109
|1
|60
|82
|23
|Bol
|66
|321
|387
|5.8
|61
|.9
|87
|0
|27
|106
|82
|G.Harris
|20
|68
|88
|2.0
|54
|1.2
|88
|0
|45
|27
|10
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|22
|58
|80
|3.5
|26
|1.1
|35
|0
|12
|11
|9
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.6
|25
|.8
|55
|0
|6
|7
|4
|Bitadze
|16
|24
|40
|4.0
|10
|1.0
|14
|0
|3
|4
|6
|Houstan
|31
|63
|94
|2.1
|22
|.5
|61
|0
|8
|16
|6
|K.Harris
|25
|34
|59
|1.9
|13
|.4
|44
|0
|16
|16
|4
|TEAM
|762
|2462
|3224
|43.0
|1734
|23.1
|1526
|3
|548
|1069
|338
|OPPONENTS
|717
|2432
|3149
|42.0
|1939
|25.9
|1542
|7
|574
|1060
|383
