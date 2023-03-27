AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero6833.8451-1062.42577-267370-497.744134919.8
F.Wagner7433.0508-1038.489121-336248-297.835138518.7
Carter5230.1302-571.52970-201138-185.74681215.6
Fultz5430.1311-617.50422-77109-137.79675313.9
Anthony5525.7249-555.44968-188143-160.89470912.9
M.Wagner5220.2189-378.50048-156150-178.84357611.1
Suggs4623.7162-383.42354-16973-103.7094519.8
Bol6721.4250-442.56629-9976-100.7606059.0
G.Harris4424.9133-286.46590-20327-30.9003838.7
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2318.134-94.36220-6516-21.7621044.5
Schofield3211.646-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.0
Bitadze1011.916-29.5521-54-8.500373.7
Houstan4515.456-149.37638-10911-13.8461613.6
K.Harris3112.434-83.41011-3022-27.8151013.3
TEAM75241.33048-6462.472797-22981490-1892.7888383111.8
OPPONENTS75241.33106-6512.477966-27581385-1745.7948563114.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero773784556.72513.715205918535
F.Wagner642373014.12673.617306815715
Carter1153434588.81222.314802310329
Fultz681532214.13115.812108313022
Anthony422152574.72123.91460348029
M.Wagner671782454.7811.61271376110
Suggs49861352.91433.11091608223
Bol663213875.861.98702710682
G.Harris2068882.0541.2880452710
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2258803.5261.135012119
Schofield1933521.625.8550674
Bitadze1624404.0101.0140346
Houstan3163942.122.56108166
K.Harris2534591.913.444016164
TEAM7622462322443.0173423.1152635481069338
OPPONENTS7172432314942.0193925.9154275741060383

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you