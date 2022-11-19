AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero1134.689-193.46111-4370-91.76925923.5
Wagner1634.1117-239.49016-5749-57.86029918.7
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony430.522-53.4157-2011-15.7336215.5
Suggs1129.855-128.43017-5622-33.66714913.5
Bol1625.182-132.62112-2928-32.87520412.8
Ross1526.252-118.44126-629-12.7501399.3
Bamba1516.743-89.48313-3911-18.6111107.3
G.Harris124.03-5.6001-10-0.00077.0
Hampton1314.529-59.49212-2616-17.941866.6
Okeke1622.231-81.38317-5415-19.789945.9
K.Harris1112.713-35.3715-1216-19.842474.3
Houstan1117.612-34.3538-255-6.833373.4
Schofield77.16-11.5452-70-0.000142.0
TEAM16241.6641-1346.476165-483309-388.7961756109.8
OPPONENTS16241.6662-1436.461205-600277-366.7571806112.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero982918.3403.626083310
Wagner1651674.2744.640012445
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony316194.8174.3140383
Suggs1226383.5605.541018395
Bol251031288.010.626033332
Ross633392.6221.53208203
Bamba1949684.5161.134021112
G.Harris0111.011.010100
Hampton612181.4171.31509134
Okeke2053734.6251.6320999
K.Harris1114252.36.5170480
Houstan519242.25.5140241
Schofield1671.03.4110110
TEAM16556973445.934521.635108826292
OPPONENTS16047863839.939624.8332014119172

