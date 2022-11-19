|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|11
|34.6
|89-193
|.461
|11-43
|70-91
|.769
|259
|23.5
|Wagner
|16
|34.1
|117-239
|.490
|16-57
|49-57
|.860
|299
|18.7
|Carter
|15
|32.9
|87-169
|.515
|18-52
|57-69
|.826
|249
|16.6
|Anthony
|4
|30.5
|22-53
|.415
|7-20
|11-15
|.733
|62
|15.5
|Suggs
|11
|29.8
|55-128
|.430
|17-56
|22-33
|.667
|149
|13.5
|Bol
|16
|25.1
|82-132
|.621
|12-29
|28-32
|.875
|204
|12.8
|Ross
|15
|26.2
|52-118
|.441
|26-62
|9-12
|.750
|139
|9.3
|Bamba
|15
|16.7
|43-89
|.483
|13-39
|11-18
|.611
|110
|7.3
|G.Harris
|1
|24.0
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|7.0
|Hampton
|13
|14.5
|29-59
|.492
|12-26
|16-17
|.941
|86
|6.6
|Okeke
|16
|22.2
|31-81
|.383
|17-54
|15-19
|.789
|94
|5.9
|K.Harris
|11
|12.7
|13-35
|.371
|5-12
|16-19
|.842
|47
|4.3
|Houstan
|11
|17.6
|12-34
|.353
|8-25
|5-6
|.833
|37
|3.4
|Schofield
|7
|7.1
|6-11
|.545
|2-7
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.0
|TEAM
|16
|241.6
|641-1346
|.476
|165-483
|309-388
|.796
|1756
|109.8
|OPPONENTS
|16
|241.6
|662-1436
|.461
|205-600
|277-366
|.757
|1806
|112.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|9
|82
|91
|8.3
|40
|3.6
|26
|0
|8
|33
|10
|Wagner
|16
|51
|67
|4.2
|74
|4.6
|40
|0
|12
|44
|5
|Carter
|32
|104
|136
|9.1
|49
|3.3
|48
|0
|8
|39
|8
|Anthony
|3
|16
|19
|4.8
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|3
|8
|3
|Suggs
|12
|26
|38
|3.5
|60
|5.5
|41
|0
|18
|39
|5
|Bol
|25
|103
|128
|8.0
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|33
|32
|Ross
|6
|33
|39
|2.6
|22
|1.5
|32
|0
|8
|20
|3
|Bamba
|19
|49
|68
|4.5
|16
|1.1
|34
|0
|2
|11
|12
|G.Harris
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hampton
|6
|12
|18
|1.4
|17
|1.3
|15
|0
|9
|13
|4
|Okeke
|20
|53
|73
|4.6
|25
|1.6
|32
|0
|9
|9
|9
|K.Harris
|11
|14
|25
|2.3
|6
|.5
|17
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Houstan
|5
|19
|24
|2.2
|5
|.5
|14
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Schofield
|1
|6
|7
|1.0
|3
|.4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|165
|569
|734
|45.9
|345
|21.6
|351
|0
|88
|262
|92
|OPPONENTS
|160
|478
|638
|39.9
|396
|24.8
|332
|0
|141
|191
|72
