AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero6733.9447-1049.42676-266368-493.746133820.0
F.Wagner7333.0502-1027.489121-334241-288.837136618.7
Carter5130.1295-562.52569-198135-181.74679415.6
Fultz5330.2306-604.50722-74109-137.79674314.0
Anthony5425.6241-542.44567-186139-156.89168812.7
M.Wagner5120.2185-373.49648-155146-173.84456411.1
Suggs4523.7156-374.41752-16771-101.7034359.7
Bol6721.4250-442.56629-9976-100.7606059.0
G.Harris4325.1129-281.45988-20027-30.9003738.7
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2218.834-93.36620-6516-21.7621044.7
Schofield3111.946-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.2
Bitadze912.615-28.5361-54-8.500353.9
Houstan4415.356-144.38938-10411-13.8461613.7
K.Harris3112.434-83.41011-3022-27.8151013.3
TEAM74241.43003-6377.471790-22761468-1864.7888264111.7
OPPONENTS74241.43069-6421.478958-27231361-1717.7938457114.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero753714466.72473.715105918335
F.Wagner632282914.02613.616806615415
Carter1143384528.91202.414802310329
Fultz661492154.13025.712108112922
Anthony412102514.62093.91410348029
M.Wagner671742414.7801.61251366010
Suggs49841333.01423.21071598222
Bol663213875.861.98702710682
G.Harris2068882.0511.2840442710
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2157783.5261.235012119
Schofield1933521.725.8540663
Bitadze1624404.4101.1130326
Houstan3062922.121.56108155
K.Harris2534591.913.444016164
TEAM7532424317742.9170423.0150535411058335
OPPONENTS7022403310542.0192226.0152275671045375

