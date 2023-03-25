|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|67
|33.9
|447-1049
|.426
|76-266
|368-493
|.746
|1338
|20.0
|F.Wagner
|73
|33.0
|502-1027
|.489
|121-334
|241-288
|.837
|1366
|18.7
|Carter
|51
|30.1
|295-562
|.525
|69-198
|135-181
|.746
|794
|15.6
|Fultz
|53
|30.2
|306-604
|.507
|22-74
|109-137
|.796
|743
|14.0
|Anthony
|54
|25.6
|241-542
|.445
|67-186
|139-156
|.891
|688
|12.7
|M.Wagner
|51
|20.2
|185-373
|.496
|48-155
|146-173
|.844
|564
|11.1
|Suggs
|45
|23.7
|156-374
|.417
|52-167
|71-101
|.703
|435
|9.7
|Bol
|67
|21.4
|250-442
|.566
|29-99
|76-100
|.760
|605
|9.0
|G.Harris
|43
|25.1
|129-281
|.459
|88-200
|27-30
|.900
|373
|8.7
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|22
|18.8
|34-93
|.366
|20-65
|16-21
|.762
|104
|4.7
|Schofield
|31
|11.9
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.2
|Bitadze
|9
|12.6
|15-28
|.536
|1-5
|4-8
|.500
|35
|3.9
|Houstan
|44
|15.3
|56-144
|.389
|38-104
|11-13
|.846
|161
|3.7
|K.Harris
|31
|12.4
|34-83
|.410
|11-30
|22-27
|.815
|101
|3.3
|TEAM
|74
|241.4
|3003-6377
|.471
|790-2276
|1468-1864
|.788
|8264
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|74
|241.4
|3069-6421
|.478
|958-2723
|1361-1717
|.793
|8457
|114.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|75
|371
|446
|6.7
|247
|3.7
|151
|0
|59
|183
|35
|F.Wagner
|63
|228
|291
|4.0
|261
|3.6
|168
|0
|66
|154
|15
|Carter
|114
|338
|452
|8.9
|120
|2.4
|148
|0
|23
|103
|29
|Fultz
|66
|149
|215
|4.1
|302
|5.7
|121
|0
|81
|129
|22
|Anthony
|41
|210
|251
|4.6
|209
|3.9
|141
|0
|34
|80
|29
|M.Wagner
|67
|174
|241
|4.7
|80
|1.6
|125
|1
|36
|60
|10
|Suggs
|49
|84
|133
|3.0
|142
|3.2
|107
|1
|59
|82
|22
|Bol
|66
|321
|387
|5.8
|61
|.9
|87
|0
|27
|106
|82
|G.Harris
|20
|68
|88
|2.0
|51
|1.2
|84
|0
|44
|27
|10
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.5
|26
|1.2
|35
|0
|12
|11
|9
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.7
|25
|.8
|54
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Bitadze
|16
|24
|40
|4.4
|10
|1.1
|13
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Houstan
|30
|62
|92
|2.1
|21
|.5
|61
|0
|8
|15
|5
|K.Harris
|25
|34
|59
|1.9
|13
|.4
|44
|0
|16
|16
|4
|TEAM
|753
|2424
|3177
|42.9
|1704
|23.0
|1505
|3
|541
|1058
|335
|OPPONENTS
|702
|2403
|3105
|42.0
|1922
|26.0
|1522
|7
|567
|1045
|375
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.