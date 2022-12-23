|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|26
|34.7
|187-417
|.448
|32-103
|163-217
|.751
|569
|21.9
|F.Wagner
|33
|33.5
|236-493
|.479
|50-148
|131-151
|.868
|653
|19.8
|Carter
|15
|32.9
|87-169
|.515
|18-52
|57-69
|.826
|249
|16.6
|Anthony
|16
|25.9
|72-167
|.431
|21-63
|41-46
|.891
|206
|12.9
|M.Wagner
|15
|26.5
|63-130
|.485
|14-52
|48-52
|.923
|188
|12.5
|Suggs
|14
|28.9
|65-155
|.419
|20-68
|23-35
|.657
|173
|12.4
|Bol
|33
|26.2
|163-276
|.591
|23-59
|49-63
|.778
|398
|12.1
|Fultz
|12
|27.2
|58-124
|.468
|7-16
|16-23
|.696
|139
|11.6
|G.Harris
|6
|25.8
|23-48
|.479
|10-23
|6-6
|1.000
|62
|10.3
|Bamba
|27
|19.0
|81-162
|.500
|29-78
|30-44
|.682
|221
|8.2
|Ross
|30
|23.6
|93-229
|.406
|45-127
|11-15
|.733
|242
|8.1
|Hampton
|21
|15.6
|46-105
|.438
|17-49
|27-31
|.871
|136
|6.5
|Okeke
|18
|21.8
|32-87
|.368
|18-60
|16-21
|.762
|98
|5.4
|Schofield
|22
|12.6
|38-79
|.481
|18-49
|11-11
|1.000
|105
|4.8
|Houstan
|21
|18.7
|29-80
|.363
|20-57
|11-13
|.846
|89
|4.2
|K.Harris
|25
|12.0
|28-70
|.400
|11-26
|22-26
|.846
|89
|3.6
|TEAM
|33
|241.5
|1301-2791
|.466
|353-1030
|662-823
|.804
|3617
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|33
|241.5
|1360-2897
|.469
|411-1230
|603-766
|.787
|3734
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|31
|148
|179
|6.9
|103
|4.0
|60
|0
|25
|79
|16
|F.Wagner
|32
|105
|137
|4.2
|112
|3.4
|79
|0
|25
|77
|9
|Carter
|32
|104
|136
|9.1
|49
|3.3
|48
|0
|8
|39
|8
|Anthony
|6
|63
|69
|4.3
|65
|4.1
|51
|0
|14
|26
|5
|M.Wagner
|28
|75
|103
|6.9
|33
|2.2
|48
|0
|14
|24
|5
|Suggs
|15
|31
|46
|3.3
|76
|5.4
|44
|0
|22
|47
|9
|Bol
|47
|194
|241
|7.3
|34
|1.0
|46
|0
|16
|65
|55
|Fultz
|15
|27
|42
|3.5
|59
|4.9
|31
|0
|15
|30
|3
|G.Harris
|5
|11
|16
|2.7
|12
|2.0
|13
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Bamba
|34
|112
|146
|5.4
|29
|1.1
|65
|0
|8
|19
|27
|Ross
|8
|55
|63
|2.1
|40
|1.3
|43
|0
|20
|33
|6
|Hampton
|9
|25
|34
|1.6
|32
|1.5
|20
|0
|16
|19
|4
|Okeke
|21
|55
|76
|4.2
|26
|1.4
|34
|0
|11
|9
|9
|Schofield
|17
|27
|44
|2.0
|16
|.7
|45
|0
|5
|4
|3
|Houstan
|15
|40
|55
|2.6
|16
|.8
|36
|0
|4
|6
|2
|K.Harris
|21
|28
|49
|2.0
|11
|.4
|33
|0
|11
|16
|3
|TEAM
|336
|1100
|1436
|43.5
|713
|21.6
|696
|0
|218
|502
|166
|OPPONENTS
|327
|1038
|1365
|41.4
|828
|25.1
|666
|1
|268
|429
|169
