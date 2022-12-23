AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero2634.7187-417.44832-103163-217.75156921.9
F.Wagner3333.5236-493.47950-148131-151.86865319.8
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony1625.972-167.43121-6341-46.89120612.9
M.Wagner1526.563-130.48514-5248-52.92318812.5
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
Bol3326.2163-276.59123-5949-63.77839812.1
Fultz1227.258-124.4687-1616-23.69613911.6
G.Harris625.823-48.47910-236-61.0006210.3
Bamba2719.081-162.50029-7830-44.6822218.2
Ross3023.693-229.40645-12711-15.7332428.1
Hampton2115.646-105.43817-4927-31.8711366.5
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2212.638-79.48118-4911-111.0001054.8
Houstan2118.729-80.36320-5711-13.846894.2
K.Harris2512.028-70.40011-2622-26.846893.6
TEAM33241.51301-2791.466353-1030662-823.8043617109.6
OPPONENTS33241.51360-2897.469411-1230603-766.7873734113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero311481796.91034.0600257916
F.Wagner321051374.21123.479025779
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony663694.3654.151014265
M.Wagner28751036.9332.248014245
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
Bol471942417.3341.0460166555
Fultz1527423.5594.931015303
G.Harris511162.7122.0130492
Bamba341121465.4291.165081927
Ross855632.1401.343020336
Hampton925341.6321.520016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1727442.016.7450543
Houstan1540552.616.8360462
K.Harris2128492.011.433011163
TEAM3361100143643.571321.66960218502166
OPPONENTS3271038136541.482825.16661268429169

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you