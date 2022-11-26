|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|12
|34.8
|94-205
|.459
|12-46
|78-102
|.765
|278
|23.2
|F.Wagner
|19
|33.8
|139-279
|.498
|22-72
|72-83
|.867
|372
|19.6
|Carter
|15
|32.9
|87-169
|.515
|18-52
|57-69
|.826
|249
|16.6
|Anthony
|4
|30.5
|22-53
|.415
|7-20
|11-15
|.733
|62
|15.5
|Bol
|19
|26.2
|103-172
|.599
|15-36
|32-40
|.800
|253
|13.3
|Suggs
|14
|28.9
|65-155
|.419
|20-68
|23-35
|.657
|173
|12.4
|G.Harris
|3
|24.3
|12-24
|.500
|5-10
|3-3
|1.000
|32
|10.7
|Ross
|17
|25.8
|57-137
|.416
|29-74
|9-12
|.750
|152
|8.9
|Bamba
|18
|19.1
|56-116
|.483
|19-53
|22-31
|.710
|153
|8.5
|Hampton
|16
|16.5
|40-85
|.471
|16-38
|20-24
|.833
|116
|7.3
|M.Wagner
|1
|17.0
|2-8
|.250
|1-6
|2-2
|1.000
|7
|7.0
|Okeke
|18
|21.8
|32-87
|.368
|18-60
|16-21
|.762
|98
|5.4
|K.Harris
|13
|12.1
|14-40
|.350
|5-13
|16-19
|.842
|49
|3.8
|Houstan
|14
|17.1
|16-45
|.356
|10-31
|8-10
|.800
|50
|3.6
|Schofield
|9
|9.4
|11-27
|.407
|4-16
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.9
|TEAM
|19
|241.3
|750-1602
|.468
|201-595
|369-466
|.792
|2070
|108.9
|OPPONENTS
|19
|241.3
|785-1694
|.463
|250-728
|330-430
|.767
|2150
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|11
|84
|95
|7.9
|43
|3.6
|27
|0
|9
|37
|10
|F.Wagner
|17
|65
|82
|4.3
|81
|4.3
|50
|0
|15
|51
|5
|Carter
|32
|104
|136
|9.1
|49
|3.3
|48
|0
|8
|39
|8
|Anthony
|3
|16
|19
|4.8
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|3
|8
|3
|Bol
|31
|125
|156
|8.2
|14
|.7
|30
|0
|4
|37
|38
|Suggs
|15
|31
|46
|3.3
|76
|5.4
|44
|0
|22
|47
|9
|G.Harris
|2
|5
|7
|2.3
|4
|1.3
|8
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Ross
|6
|36
|42
|2.5
|25
|1.5
|32
|0
|12
|21
|4
|Bamba
|22
|63
|85
|4.7
|22
|1.2
|41
|0
|5
|16
|14
|Hampton
|7
|18
|25
|1.6
|23
|1.4
|19
|0
|13
|16
|4
|M.Wagner
|1
|4
|5
|5.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Okeke
|21
|55
|76
|4.2
|26
|1.4
|34
|0
|11
|9
|9
|K.Harris
|15
|18
|33
|2.5
|7
|.5
|18
|0
|5
|10
|1
|Houstan
|9
|20
|29
|2.1
|9
|.6
|23
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Schofield
|5
|7
|12
|1.3
|5
|.6
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|197
|651
|848
|44.6
|401
|21.1
|408
|0
|113
|302
|106
|OPPONENTS
|197
|578
|775
|40.8
|480
|25.3
|392
|0
|162
|242
|84
