AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero1234.894-205.45912-4678-102.76527823.2
F.Wagner1933.8139-279.49822-7272-83.86737219.6
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony430.522-53.4157-2011-15.7336215.5
Bol1926.2103-172.59915-3632-40.80025313.3
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
G.Harris324.312-24.5005-103-31.0003210.7
Ross1725.857-137.41629-749-12.7501528.9
Bamba1819.156-116.48319-5322-31.7101538.5
Hampton1616.540-85.47116-3820-24.8331167.3
M.Wagner117.02-8.2501-62-21.00077.0
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
K.Harris1312.114-40.3505-1316-19.842493.8
Houstan1417.116-45.35610-318-10.800503.6
Schofield99.411-27.4074-160-0.000262.9
TEAM19241.3750-1602.468201-595369-466.7922070108.9
OPPONENTS19241.3785-1694.463250-728330-430.7672150113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero1184957.9433.627093710
F.Wagner1765824.3814.350015515
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony316194.8174.3140383
Bol311251568.214.730043738
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
G.Harris2572.341.380240
Ross636422.5251.532012214
Bamba2263854.7221.241051614
Hampton718251.6231.419013164
M.Wagner1455.00.030110
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
K.Harris1518332.57.51805101
Houstan920292.19.6230251
Schofield57121.35.6170110
TEAM19765184844.640121.14080113302106
OPPONENTS19757877540.848025.3392016224284

