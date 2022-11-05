AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero934.067-151.4449-3653-72.73619621.8
Wagner934.158-130.4468-3721-25.84014516.1
Carter932.749-100.4909-3036-45.80014315.9
Anthony430.522-53.4157-2011-15.7336215.5
Suggs426.521-47.4477-2410-17.5885914.8
Bol921.338-58.6553-1014-17.8249310.3
Ross827.531-67.46315-374-6.6678110.1
Hampton816.418-35.5149-1612-13.923577.1
Okeke917.815-35.42911-289-10.900505.6
Bamba912.616-38.4215-193-5.600404.4
Harris713.09-22.4094-97-10.700294.1
Houstan617.05-20.2503-144-41.000172.8
Schofield28.52-3.6671-20-0.00052.5
TEAM9240.0351-759.46291-282184-239.770977108.6
OPPONENTS9240.0370-811.456118-336159-210.7571017113.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero861697.7323.62006279
Wagner1124353.9374.11808274
Carter2362859.4242.73007194
Anthony316194.8174.3140383
Suggs2461.5174.314011141
Bol1649657.24.414011523
Ross418222.8101.3180632
Hampton511162.0101.3120772
Okeke1128394.3151.7160241
Bamba524293.26.7170175
Harris511162.34.6110370
Houstan110111.83.5120231
Schofield0221.00.040000
TEAM9432041446.017919.920005714155
OPPONENTS9028237241.322525.019907010935

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you