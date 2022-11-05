|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|9
|34.0
|67-151
|.444
|9-36
|53-72
|.736
|196
|21.8
|Wagner
|9
|34.1
|58-130
|.446
|8-37
|21-25
|.840
|145
|16.1
|Carter
|9
|32.7
|49-100
|.490
|9-30
|36-45
|.800
|143
|15.9
|Anthony
|4
|30.5
|22-53
|.415
|7-20
|11-15
|.733
|62
|15.5
|Suggs
|4
|26.5
|21-47
|.447
|7-24
|10-17
|.588
|59
|14.8
|Bol
|9
|21.3
|38-58
|.655
|3-10
|14-17
|.824
|93
|10.3
|Ross
|8
|27.5
|31-67
|.463
|15-37
|4-6
|.667
|81
|10.1
|Hampton
|8
|16.4
|18-35
|.514
|9-16
|12-13
|.923
|57
|7.1
|Okeke
|9
|17.8
|15-35
|.429
|11-28
|9-10
|.900
|50
|5.6
|Bamba
|9
|12.6
|16-38
|.421
|5-19
|3-5
|.600
|40
|4.4
|Harris
|7
|13.0
|9-22
|.409
|4-9
|7-10
|.700
|29
|4.1
|Houstan
|6
|17.0
|5-20
|.250
|3-14
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|2.8
|Schofield
|2
|8.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|9
|240.0
|351-759
|.462
|91-282
|184-239
|.770
|977
|108.6
|OPPONENTS
|9
|240.0
|370-811
|.456
|118-336
|159-210
|.757
|1017
|113.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|8
|61
|69
|7.7
|32
|3.6
|20
|0
|6
|27
|9
|Wagner
|11
|24
|35
|3.9
|37
|4.1
|18
|0
|8
|27
|4
|Carter
|23
|62
|85
|9.4
|24
|2.7
|30
|0
|7
|19
|4
|Anthony
|3
|16
|19
|4.8
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|3
|8
|3
|Suggs
|2
|4
|6
|1.5
|17
|4.3
|14
|0
|11
|14
|1
|Bol
|16
|49
|65
|7.2
|4
|.4
|14
|0
|1
|15
|23
|Ross
|4
|18
|22
|2.8
|10
|1.3
|18
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Hampton
|5
|11
|16
|2.0
|10
|1.3
|12
|0
|7
|7
|2
|Okeke
|11
|28
|39
|4.3
|15
|1.7
|16
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Bamba
|5
|24
|29
|3.2
|6
|.7
|17
|0
|1
|7
|5
|Harris
|5
|11
|16
|2.3
|4
|.6
|11
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Houstan
|1
|10
|11
|1.8
|3
|.5
|12
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Schofield
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|94
|320
|414
|46.0
|179
|19.9
|200
|0
|57
|141
|55
|OPPONENTS
|90
|282
|372
|41.3
|225
|25.0
|199
|0
|70
|109
|35
