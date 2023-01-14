AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero3634.1251-574.43748-155212-281.75476221.2
F.Wagner4233.4311-634.49170-194161-189.85285320.3
Carter2430.5139-262.53131-8477-100.77038616.1
M.Wagner2224.089-179.49726-7658-68.85326211.9
Bol3825.9185-318.58226-6851-69.73944711.8
Fultz2227.8111-227.4899-3029-42.69026011.8
Anthony2526.1100-242.41328-9062-69.89929011.6
Suggs1925.073-179.40822-8232-46.69620010.5
G.Harris1523.546-101.45520-5117-19.8951298.6
Ross3922.4120-281.42756-14915-20.7503118.0
Bamba3418.195-192.49535-9334-49.6942597.6
Hampton2514.450-114.43918-5331-37.8381496.0
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2513.344-92.47818-5417-19.8951234.9
Houstan3016.540-105.38128-7711-13.8461194.0
K.Harris2612.632-76.42111-2822-27.815973.7
TEAM43241.21718-3663.469464-1344845-1069.7904745110.3
OPPONENTS43241.21778-3775.471558-1635795-1012.7864909114.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero402042446.81383.88803810618
F.Wagner361261623.91413.4960399010
Carter511572088.7692.9710115516
M.Wagner39971366.2442.069119355
Bol502152657.035.9550197358
Fultz2761884.01235.645037517
Anthony14981124.51064.2730184110
Suggs1940593.1844.4490245011
G.Harris728352.3201.335012153
Ross1072822.1501.352024367
Bamba421261684.9351.0760102135
Hampton930391.6341.422016214
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1933522.122.9500653
Houstan2148692.318.64305103
K.Harris2230522.012.535012163
TEAM4271420184743.095722.38931301634202
OPPONENTS4341398183242.6109525.58613337582217

