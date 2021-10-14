|Toronto
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Ottawa
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Tierney 1 (Ennis, Holden), 8:31. 2, Ottawa, Ennis 1 (Stutzle, Chabot), 18:58 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Formenton 1 (Mete), 19:59.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Toronto, Spezza 1 (Nylander, Rielly), 3:11 (pp). 5, Toronto, Nylander 2 (Tavares, Spezza), 8:50 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Toronto 17-6-25_48. Ottawa 12-14-10_36.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Mrazek 0-1-0 (26 shots-23 saves), Toronto, Campbell 1-0-0 (10-10). Ottawa, Forsberg 1-0-0 (48-46).
A_15,159 (18,572). T_2:28.
Referees_Francis Charron, Mitch Dunning. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.