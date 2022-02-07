|New Jersey
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 9 (Severson, Bratt), 11:48 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Paul 9 (Formenton, C.Brown), 16:51.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Holden 3 (Kastelic, Sanford), 7:54. 4, Ottawa, Gaudette 4 (Chabot, Tierney), 8:03.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, C.Brown 6 (Zub, Paul), 11:58.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-13-10_33. Ottawa 6-6-12_24.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 1; Ottawa 0 of 0.
Goalies_New Jersey, Daws 1-1-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Murray 5-6-2 (33-32).
A_500 (18,572). T_2:12.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Brad Kovachik.