Florida0112
Ottawa2125

First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 34 (Chabot), 9:02. 2, Ottawa, Brannstrom 3, 18:55 (pp).

Second Period_3, Florida, Forsling 11 (E.Staal, Reinhart), 5:58. 4, Ottawa, DeBrincat 24 (Batherson, Tkachuk), 19:22 (pp).

Third Period_5, Florida, Forsling 12 (Luostarinen, Ekblad), 9:15. 6, Ottawa, Stutzle 36 (Giroux, Hamonic), 17:37 (pp). 7, Ottawa, Pinto 19, 18:30 (en).

Shots on Goal_Florida 5-16-13_34. Ottawa 8-9-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Ottawa 3 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 24-20-3 (25 shots-21 saves). Ottawa, Sogaard 7-5-2 (34-32).

A_16,047 (18,572). T_2:33.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you