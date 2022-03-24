|Ottawa
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 10 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 8:38. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 21 (Norris, Zub), 14:03. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_3, Ottawa, Ennis 8 (Joseph, Tierney), 12:25. 4, Ottawa, White 2 (Brannstrom, Stutzle), 14:41 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Brown 10 (Del Zotto, Stutzle), 15:40. 6, Winnipeg, Connor 40 (Scheifele, Dubois), 17:06. 7, Ottawa, Tkachuk 22 (Del Zotto, Watson), 18:44 (en). Penalties_Dillon, WPG (Hooking), 13:16.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-11-14_33. Winnipeg 11-7-6_24.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 0.
Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 15-13-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-23-9 (32-28).
A_14,175 (15,321). T_2:24.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Trent Knorr.
