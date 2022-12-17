|Ottawa
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Penalties_Brassard, OTT (Holding), 9:13; Veleno, DET (Holding), 17:53; Larkin, DET (Cross Checking), 18:54.
Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Penalties_Chiarot, DET (Interference), 0:26; Kastelic, OTT (Boarding), 2:47; Brannstrom, OTT (Delay of Game), 10:34; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (Too Many Men on the Ice), 11:46; Chiarot, DET (Delay of Game), 15:48; Brannstrom, OTT (Hooking), 19:27.
Third Period_7, Ottawa, Giroux 13, 8:14 (pp). 8, Ottawa, Motte 3 (Kelly), 12:48 (sh). 9, Ottawa, Watson 2 (Giroux), 16:49 (en). Penalties_Rasmussen, DET (Tripping), 7:02; Holden, OTT (Interference), 11:41; Batherson, OTT (Tripping), 16:43.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-11-8_28. Detroit 12-6-14_32.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 3 of 5; Detroit 1 of 7.
Goalies_Ottawa, Talbot 8-7-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Detroit, Husso 11-6-4 (27-22).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:26.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Julien Fournier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.