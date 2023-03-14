THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Tim Stutzle62323971-142813180.178
F28Claude Giroux66283866624705163.172
F7Brady Tkachuk66264066-798606268.097
F12Alex DeBrincat66213455-2328904215.098
F19Drake Batherson66193352-32281201196.097
D72Thomas Chabot6192736-1350500158.057
F57Shane Pinto66171128-1814402120.142
D85Jake Sanderson6142125-3620096.042
F61Derick Brassard5311102103030384.131
F21Mathieu Joseph473141763412053.057
D5Nick Holden5421315-11000056.036
D23Travis Hamonic665914-865001113.044
D26Erik Brannstrom5818912800057.018
F14Tyler Motte383691401065.046
F16Austin Watson62729-1010603265.108
D2Artem Zub3736922500029.103
F47Mark Kastelic52437-115800259.068
F27Dylan Gambrell46145-43300031.032
D22Nikita Zaitsev28055-5800010.000
D6Jakob Chychrun62240400014.143
F17Ridly Greig111342200015.067
F45Parker Kelly55134-93700159.017
F9Josh Norris8213-1600015.133
F77Julien Gauthier9112-2000013.077
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker13011-3900015.000
F38Patrick Brown2101120002.500
F36Jake Lucchini11101-2010114.071
F67Rourke Chartier6000000008.000
D29Dillon Heatherington3000-300001.000
D32Jacob Larsson7000060004.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS66205335540-139781587312179.094
OPPONENT TOTALS662123445561097504110332089.101
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
33Cam Talbot3217502.85151411838740.905000
31Anton Forsberg2814713.26111122808170.902002
40Mads Sogaard94883.075210252360.894010
70Kevin Mandolese31823.31200101190.916000
45Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS6639923.033329432002076.899205335781
OPPONENT TOTALS6639922.953326741952169.906212344750

