THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|62
|32
|39
|71
|-1
|42
|8
|1
|3
|180
|.178
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|66
|28
|38
|66
|6
|24
|7
|0
|5
|163
|.172
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|66
|26
|40
|66
|-7
|98
|6
|0
|6
|268
|.097
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|66
|21
|34
|55
|-23
|28
|9
|0
|4
|215
|.098
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|66
|19
|33
|52
|-32
|28
|12
|0
|1
|196
|.097
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|61
|9
|27
|36
|-13
|50
|5
|0
|0
|158
|.057
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|66
|17
|11
|28
|-18
|14
|4
|0
|2
|120
|.142
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|61
|4
|21
|25
|-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|96
|.042
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|53
|11
|10
|21
|0
|30
|3
|0
|3
|84
|.131
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|47
|3
|14
|17
|6
|34
|1
|2
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|54
|2
|13
|15
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.036
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|66
|5
|9
|14
|-8
|65
|0
|0
|1
|113
|.044
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|58
|1
|8
|9
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.018
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|38
|3
|6
|9
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|65
|.046
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|62
|7
|2
|9
|-10
|106
|0
|3
|2
|65
|.108
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|37
|3
|6
|9
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|52
|4
|3
|7
|-11
|58
|0
|0
|2
|59
|.068
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|46
|1
|4
|5
|-4
|33
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.032
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|6
|Jakob Chychrun
|6
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|17
|Ridly Greig
|11
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|55
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|8
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|77
|Julien Gauthier
|9
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|29
|Dillon Heatherington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|205
|335
|540
|-139
|781
|58
|7
|31
|2179
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|212
|344
|556
|109
|750
|41
|10
|33
|2089
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|33
|Cam Talbot
|32
|1750
|2.85
|15
|14
|1
|1
|83
|874
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|28
|1471
|3.26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|80
|817
|0.902
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Mads Sogaard
|9
|488
|3.07
|5
|2
|1
|0
|25
|236
|0.894
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Kevin Mandolese
|3
|182
|3.3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|119
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|3992
|3.03
|33
|29
|4
|3
|200
|2076
|.899
|205
|335
|781
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|3992
|2.95
|33
|26
|7
|4
|195
|2169
|.906
|212
|344
|750
