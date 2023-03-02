THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|56
|28
|35
|63
|-2
|42
|8
|0
|3
|161
|.174
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|60
|26
|37
|63
|-6
|79
|6
|0
|6
|250
|.104
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|60
|25
|35
|60
|4
|18
|7
|0
|4
|149
|.168
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|60
|20
|32
|52
|-18
|28
|9
|0
|3
|196
|.102
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|60
|19
|31
|50
|-30
|24
|12
|0
|1
|177
|.107
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|55
|9
|26
|35
|-9
|48
|5
|0
|0
|146
|.062
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|60
|15
|11
|26
|-17
|10
|4
|0
|2
|107
|.140
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|55
|4
|18
|22
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|88
|.045
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|48
|9
|10
|19
|2
|28
|3
|0
|3
|77
|.117
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|41
|3
|10
|13
|5
|30
|1
|2
|0
|48
|.063
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|51
|1
|11
|12
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|60
|3
|8
|11
|-9
|63
|0
|0
|0
|101
|.030
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|38
|3
|6
|9
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|65
|.046
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|56
|7
|2
|9
|-7
|72
|0
|3
|2
|61
|.115
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|31
|3
|6
|9
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.107
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|55
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|46
|4
|3
|7
|-7
|48
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.077
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|40
|1
|3
|4
|-6
|29
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.038
|F
|17
|Ridly Greig
|11
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|54
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|37
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.017
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|8
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|77
|Julien Gauthier
|5
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|29
|Dillon Heatherington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|187
|305
|492
|-124
|676
|58
|6
|28
|1989
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|188
|306
|494
|99
|692
|38
|6
|30
|1913
|.098
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|33
|Cam Talbot
|30
|1630
|2.87
|13
|14
|1
|1
|78
|821
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|28
|1471
|3.26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|80
|817
|0.902
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Mads Sogaard
|6
|309
|2.33
|4
|0
|1
|0
|12
|153
|0.922
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Kevin Mandolese
|2
|122
|2.46
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|80
|0.938
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3632
|2.95
|30
|26
|4
|3
|177
|1901
|.902
|187
|305
|676
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3632
|2.97
|30
|23
|7
|3
|178
|1980
|.906
|188
|306
|692
