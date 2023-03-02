THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Tim Stutzle56283563-242803161.174
F7Brady Tkachuk60263763-679606250.104
F28Claude Giroux60253560418704149.168
F12Alex DeBrincat60203252-1828903196.102
F19Drake Batherson60193150-30241201177.107
D72Thomas Chabot5592635-948500146.062
F57Shane Pinto60151126-1710402107.140
D85Jake Sanderson55418220620088.045
F61Derick Brassard489101922830377.117
F21Mathieu Joseph413101353012048.063
D5Nick Holden5111112-21000054.019
D23Travis Hamonic603811-963000101.030
F14Tyler Motte383691401065.046
F16Austin Watson56729-77203261.115
D2Artem Zub3136912300028.107
D26Erik Brannstrom55178-12400055.018
F47Mark Kastelic46437-74800252.077
D22Nikita Zaitsev28055-5800010.000
F27Dylan Gambrell40134-62900026.038
F17Ridly Greig111342200015.067
F45Parker Kelly54134-83700158.017
F9Josh Norris8213-1600015.133
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker13011-3900015.000
F77Julien Gauthier5101-100007.143
F36Jake Lucchini11101-2010114.071
F67Rourke Chartier6000000008.000
D29Dillon Heatherington3000-300001.000
D32Jacob Larsson7000060004.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS60187305492-124676586281989.094
OPPONENT TOTALS6018830649499692386301913.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
33Cam Talbot3016302.87131411788210.905000
31Anton Forsberg2814713.26111122808170.902002
40Mads Sogaard63092.334010121530.922010
70Kevin Mandolese21222.4611005800.938000
45Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS6036322.953026431771901.902187305676
OPPONENT TOTALS6036322.973023731781980.906188306692

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you