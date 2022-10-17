THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F28Claude Giroux2112-100006.167
F19Drake Batherson2011-200003.000
D26Erik Brannstrom2011-100003.000
D72Thomas Chabot2011-340006.000
F12Alex DeBrincat2011-120009.000
F57Shane Pinto2101-401005.200
D85Jake Sanderson2011-100002.000
F7Brady Tkachuk2101-200007.143
D23Travis Hamonic2000-100005.000
D5Nick Holden1000000001.000
F21Mathieu Joseph2000-120001.000
F47Mark Kastelic2000000001.000
F45Parker Kelly2000020001.000
F14Tyler Motte2000-100005.000
F9Josh Norris2000-200002.000
F18Tim Stutzle2000020004.000
F16Austin Watson2000000003.000
D22Nikita Zaitsev1000000000.000
D2Artem Zub2000-200000.000
TEAM TOTALS2369-221210064.047
OPPONENT TOTALS271017201210268.103
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Anton Forsberg21172.5602005660.924000
TEAM TOTALS21202.50200566.8973612
OPPONENT TOTALS21201.52000364.95371012

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you