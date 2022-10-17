THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-22
|12
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.047
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|7
|10
|17
|20
|12
|1
|0
|2
|68
|.103
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|2
|117
|2.56
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|66
|0.924
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|66
|.897
|3
|6
|12
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|64
|.953
|7
|10
|12
