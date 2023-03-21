THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|66
|35
|43
|78
|-2
|42
|8
|3
|3
|193
|.181
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|70
|30
|42
|72
|-11
|100
|9
|0
|6
|291
|.103
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|70
|28
|40
|68
|3
|28
|7
|0
|5
|177
|.158
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|70
|21
|35
|56
|-27
|28
|9
|0
|4
|227
|.093
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|70
|21
|34
|55
|-35
|28
|14
|0
|2
|207
|.101
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|64
|10
|28
|38
|-13
|50
|5
|0
|0
|162
|.062
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|70
|18
|12
|30
|-17
|14
|4
|0
|2
|130
|.138
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|65
|4
|25
|29
|-5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|102
|.039
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|57
|11
|10
|21
|2
|30
|3
|0
|3
|86
|.128
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|70
|6
|12
|18
|-8
|67
|0
|0
|1
|124
|.048
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|47
|3
|14
|17
|6
|34
|1
|2
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|55
|2
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.035
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|62
|1
|10
|11
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.016
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|38
|3
|6
|9
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|65
|.046
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|66
|7
|2
|9
|-11
|106
|0
|3
|2
|66
|.106
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|41
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|53
|4
|3
|7
|-12
|58
|0
|0
|2
|60
|.067
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|50
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|33
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|17
|Ridly Greig
|14
|1
|4
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|6
|Jakob Chychrun
|10
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|F
|77
|Julien Gauthier
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|55
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|8
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|29
|Dillon Heatherington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|218
|360
|578
|-167
|807
|63
|9
|32
|2320
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|228
|371
|599
|134
|784
|44
|10
|35
|2230
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|33
|Cam Talbot
|32
|1750
|2.85
|15
|14
|1
|1
|83
|874
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|28
|1471
|3.26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|80
|817
|0.902
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Mads Sogaard
|12
|669
|3.49
|5
|4
|2
|0
|39
|327
|0.881
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Kevin Mandolese
|3
|182
|3.3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|119
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dylan Ferguson
|1
|60
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|49
|0.98
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4237
|3.07
|34
|31
|5
|3
|215
|2216
|.898
|218
|360
|807
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4237
|2.97
|36
|27
|7
|4
|208
|2310
|.906
|228
|371
|784
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.