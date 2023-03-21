THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Tim Stutzle66354378-242833193.181
F7Brady Tkachuk70304272-11100906291.103
F28Claude Giroux70284068328705177.158
F12Alex DeBrincat70213556-2728904227.093
F19Drake Batherson70213455-35281402207.101
D72Thomas Chabot64102838-1350500162.062
F57Shane Pinto70181230-1714402130.138
D85Jake Sanderson6542529-58200102.039
F61Derick Brassard5711102123030386.128
D23Travis Hamonic7061218-867001124.048
F21Mathieu Joseph473141763412053.057
D5Nick Holden5521315-21000057.035
D26Erik Brannstrom621101112800062.016
F14Tyler Motte383691401065.046
F16Austin Watson66729-1110603266.106
D2Artem Zub41369-22700031.097
F47Mark Kastelic53437-125800260.067
F27Dylan Gambrell50156-53300034.029
F17Ridly Greig141450800020.050
D22Nikita Zaitsev28055-5800010.000
D6Jakob Chychrun10224-2600026.077
F77Julien Gauthier13224-2000016.125
F45Parker Kelly55134-93700159.017
F9Josh Norris8213-1600015.133
F38Patrick Brown6112-140004.250
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker13011-3900015.000
F36Jake Lucchini11101-2010114.071
F67Rourke Chartier6000000008.000
D29Dillon Heatherington3000-300001.000
D32Jacob Larsson7000060004.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS70218360578-167807639322320.094
OPPONENT TOTALS702283715991347844410352230.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
33Cam Talbot3217502.85151411838740.905000
31Anton Forsberg2814713.26111122808170.902002
40Mads Sogaard126693.495420393270.881010
70Kevin Mandolese31823.31200101190.916000
1Dylan Ferguson1601.010001490.98000
45Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS7042373.073431532152216.898218360807
OPPONENT TOTALS7042372.973627742082310.906228371784

