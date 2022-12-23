THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|33
|13
|24
|37
|-11
|45
|5
|0
|4
|143
|.091
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|33
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|10
|5
|0
|1
|116
|.086
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|33
|12
|19
|31
|-23
|14
|9
|0
|1
|105
|.114
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|33
|14
|15
|29
|1
|8
|3
|0
|2
|82
|.171
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|29
|10
|18
|28
|-10
|20
|4
|0
|1
|70
|.143
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|28
|7
|11
|18
|-6
|22
|5
|0
|0
|70
|.100
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|33
|10
|6
|16
|-9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|65
|.154
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|33
|1
|11
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.018
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|25
|2
|7
|9
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|32
|3
|6
|9
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|61
|.049
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|24
|4
|4
|8
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|33
|3
|3
|6
|-6
|28
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.058
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|28
|1
|4
|5
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|30
|3
|1
|4
|-6
|30
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|31
|1
|3
|4
|-4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|33
|2
|2
|4
|-8
|36
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|32
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.000
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|18
|0
|3
|3
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|29
|Dillon Heatherington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|100
|166
|266
|-102
|355
|36
|3
|14
|1097
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|106
|176
|282
|84
|372
|24
|3
|19
|1070
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|33
|Cam Talbot
|19
|1017
|2.71
|8
|8
|1
|1
|46
|517
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|17
|890
|3.24
|5
|8
|2
|0
|48
|512
|0.906
|0
|0
|2
|45
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|1996
|2.91
|14
|16
|3
|1
|96
|1059
|.901
|100
|166
|355
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|1996
|2.88
|19
|12
|2
|0
|95
|1092
|.909
|106
|176
|372
