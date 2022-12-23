THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, DEC. 23, 2022

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F7Brady Tkachuk33132437-1145504143.091
F12Alex DeBrincat33102232-1010501116.086
F19Drake Batherson33121931-2314901105.114
F28Claude Giroux331415291830282.171
F18Tim Stutzle29101828-102040170.143
D72Thomas Chabot2871118-62250070.100
F57Shane Pinto3310616-9630265.154
D85Jake Sanderson33111122410055.018
F21Mathieu Joseph2527931211028.071
F14Tyler Motte323693401061.049
F61Derick Brassard2444811400141.098
D23Travis Hamonic33336-62800052.058
D5Nick Holden28145-7400028.036
F47Mark Kastelic30314-63000132.094
F45Parker Kelly31134-42200125.040
F16Austin Watson33224-83601031.065
D2Artem Zub14224-11000015.133
D26Erik Brannstrom32033-11800033.000
D22Nikita Zaitsev18033-660006.000
F9Josh Norris5112020008.125
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker6011170006.000
F27Dylan Gambrell15101-22100013.077
F67Rourke Chartier6000000008.000
D29Dillon Heatherington1000000000.000
D32Jacob Larsson3000-140002.000
F36Jake Lucchini1000000001.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS33100166266-102355363141097.091
OPPONENT TOTALS3310617628284372243191070.099
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
33Cam Talbot1910172.718811465170.911000
31Anton Forsberg178903.245820485120.906002
45Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS3319962.91141631961059.901100166355
OPPONENT TOTALS3319962.88191220951092.909106176372

