THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F18Tim Stutzle69354681-246833199.176
F7Brady Tkachuk73334275-111071006307.107
F28Claude Giroux73284270330705188.149
F12Alex DeBrincat73233659-2728904238.097
F19Drake Batherson73213657-33281402223.094
D72Thomas Chabot67112940-1250500165.067
F57Shane Pinto73181331-1514402135.133
D85Jake Sanderson6842529-58200105.038
F61Derick Brassard6012102233040490.133
D23Travis Hamonic7361420-671001130.046
F21Mathieu Joseph473141763412053.057
D5Nick Holden5621315-31000059.034
D26Erik Brannstrom652111333000063.032
F16Austin Watson698210-910603271.113
F14Tyler Motte383691401065.046
D2Artem Zub44369-12700031.097
F47Mark Kastelic56538-116000261.082
F27Dylan Gambrell53257-63300040.050
F17Ridly Greig1615611000021.048
D6Jakob Chychrun12235-1800030.067
D22Nikita Zaitsev28055-5800010.000
F77Julien Gauthier14224-3000016.125
F45Parker Kelly55134-93700159.017
F38Patrick Brown9123060007.143
F9Josh Norris8213-1600015.133
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker13011-3900015.000
F36Jake Lucchini11101-2010114.071
F67Rourke Chartier6000000008.000
D29Dillon Heatherington3000-300001.000
D32Jacob Larsson7000060004.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS73229376605-153834659332424.094
OPPONENT TOTALS732373846211188294710372329.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
33Cam Talbot3217502.85151411838740.905000
31Anton Forsberg2814713.26111122808170.902002
40Mads Sogaard147883.276520433910.89010
70Kevin Mandolese31823.31200101190.916000
34Dylan Ferguson21182.5211005830.94000
45Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS7344173.053533532232314.899229376834
OPPONENT TOTALS7344172.993828742182413.906237384829

