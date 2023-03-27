THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 27, 2023
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|69
|35
|46
|81
|-2
|46
|8
|3
|3
|199
|.176
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|73
|33
|42
|75
|-11
|107
|10
|0
|6
|307
|.107
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|73
|28
|42
|70
|3
|30
|7
|0
|5
|188
|.149
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|73
|23
|36
|59
|-27
|28
|9
|0
|4
|238
|.097
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|73
|21
|36
|57
|-33
|28
|14
|0
|2
|223
|.094
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|67
|11
|29
|40
|-12
|50
|5
|0
|0
|165
|.067
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|73
|18
|13
|31
|-15
|14
|4
|0
|2
|135
|.133
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|68
|4
|25
|29
|-5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|105
|.038
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|60
|12
|10
|22
|3
|30
|4
|0
|4
|90
|.133
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|73
|6
|14
|20
|-6
|71
|0
|0
|1
|130
|.046
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|47
|3
|14
|17
|6
|34
|1
|2
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|56
|2
|13
|15
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.034
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|65
|2
|11
|13
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.032
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|69
|8
|2
|10
|-9
|106
|0
|3
|2
|71
|.113
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|38
|3
|6
|9
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|65
|.046
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|44
|3
|6
|9
|-1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|56
|5
|3
|8
|-11
|60
|0
|0
|2
|61
|.082
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|53
|2
|5
|7
|-6
|33
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|F
|17
|Ridly Greig
|16
|1
|5
|6
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|D
|6
|Jakob Chychrun
|12
|2
|3
|5
|-1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|77
|Julien Gauthier
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|55
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|38
|Patrick Brown
|9
|1
|2
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|8
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|29
|Dillon Heatherington
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|229
|376
|605
|-153
|834
|65
|9
|33
|2424
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|237
|384
|621
|118
|829
|47
|10
|37
|2329
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|33
|Cam Talbot
|32
|1750
|2.85
|15
|14
|1
|1
|83
|874
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|28
|1471
|3.26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|80
|817
|0.902
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Mads Sogaard
|14
|788
|3.27
|6
|5
|2
|0
|43
|391
|0.89
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Kevin Mandolese
|3
|182
|3.3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|119
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Dylan Ferguson
|2
|118
|2.52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|83
|0.94
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|73
|4417
|3.05
|35
|33
|5
|3
|223
|2314
|.899
|229
|376
|834
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|73
|4417
|2.99
|38
|28
|7
|4
|218
|2413
|.906
|237
|384
|829
