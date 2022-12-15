THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 15, 2022
Ottawa Senators
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|7
|Brady Tkachuk
|29
|13
|20
|33
|-10
|43
|5
|0
|4
|127
|.102
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|29
|9
|18
|27
|-4
|10
|5
|0
|1
|103
|.087
|F
|18
|Tim Stutzle
|28
|10
|17
|27
|-9
|20
|4
|0
|1
|67
|.149
|F
|19
|Drake Batherson
|29
|8
|18
|26
|-18
|12
|6
|0
|1
|88
|.091
|F
|28
|Claude Giroux
|29
|12
|14
|26
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|72
|.167
|D
|72
|Thomas Chabot
|24
|6
|10
|16
|-1
|22
|4
|0
|0
|58
|.103
|F
|57
|Shane Pinto
|29
|10
|4
|14
|-4
|6
|3
|0
|2
|62
|.161
|D
|85
|Jake Sanderson
|29
|1
|11
|12
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|53
|.019
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|25
|2
|7
|9
|3
|12
|1
|1
|0
|28
|.071
|F
|61
|Derick Brassard
|21
|4
|4
|8
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|F
|14
|Tyler Motte
|28
|2
|6
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|D
|23
|Travis Hamonic
|29
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.060
|D
|5
|Nick Holden
|24
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|D
|2
|Artem Zub
|14
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|26
|Erik Brannstrom
|29
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|47
|Mark Kastelic
|26
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|28
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.074
|F
|16
|Austin Watson
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-6
|36
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|D
|22
|Nikita Zaitsev
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|45
|Parker Kelly
|27
|1
|1
|2
|-4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.053
|F
|9
|Josh Norris
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|24
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|27
|Dylan Gambrell
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|67
|Rourke Chartier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|32
|Jacob Larsson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|36
|Jake Lucchini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|60
|Lassi Thomson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|29
|89
|148
|237
|-67
|327
|31
|1
|13
|980
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|29
|91
|148
|239
|51
|340
|22
|3
|16
|951
|.096
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Anton Forsberg
|16
|832
|3.25
|5
|7
|2
|0
|45
|490
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cam Talbot
|16
|836
|2.51
|7
|7
|0
|1
|35
|421
|0.917
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Magnus Hellberg
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|29
|1754
|2.83
|13
|14
|2
|1
|82
|941
|.904
|89
|148
|327
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|29
|1754
|2.93
|16
|11
|2
|0
|85
|976
|.909
|91
|148
|340
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.