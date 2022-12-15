THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 15, 2022

Ottawa Senators

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F7Brady Tkachuk29132033-1043504127.102
F12Alex DeBrincat2991827-410501103.087
F18Tim Stutzle28101727-92040167.149
F19Drake Batherson2981826-181260188.091
F28Claude Giroux291214260620172.167
D72Thomas Chabot2461016-12240058.103
F57Shane Pinto2910414-4630262.161
D85Jake Sanderson29111121410053.019
F21Mathieu Joseph2527931211028.071
F61Derick Brassard2144821200140.100
F14Tyler Motte282682400052.038
D23Travis Hamonic29325-32800050.060
D5Nick Holden24134-5200025.040
D2Artem Zub14224-11000015.133
D26Erik Brannstrom29033-31400031.000
F47Mark Kastelic26213-52800127.074
F16Austin Watson29123-63600030.033
D22Nikita Zaitsev14033-160005.000
F45Parker Kelly27112-42000119.053
F9Josh Norris5112020008.125
D24Jacob Bernard-Docker6011170006.000
F27Dylan Gambrell111010170008.125
F67Rourke Chartier2000100002.000
D32Jacob Larsson3000-140002.000
F36Jake Lucchini1000000001.000
D60Lassi Thomson2000-240001.000
TEAM TOTALS2989148237-6732731113980.091
OPPONENT TOTALS29911482395134022316951.096
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
31Anton Forsberg168323.255720454900.908000
33Cam Talbot168362.517701354210.917000
39Magnus Hellberg1602.010002310.935000
TEAM TOTALS2917542.8313142182941.90489148327
OPPONENT TOTALS2917542.9316112085976.90991148340

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

