LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-16)
Leaupepe 3-9 3-4 11, Merkviladze 2-13 1-2 6, Quintana 3-5 2-2 9, Shelton 6-11 0-2 12, Scott 6-9 4-6 17, J.Anderson 5-7 0-0 13, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-16 68.
PACIFIC (8-18)
A.Anderson 2-6 2-2 6, Bailey 9-16 3-5 22, Avdalovic 5-8 4-4 17, Crockrell 3-6 2-2 8, Wilson-Rouse 1-3 1-1 3, Blake 4-10 2-4 10, Freeman 0-0 1-2 1, Byers 1-2 0-1 2, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 15-21 69.
Halftime_Pacific 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 8-26 (J.Anderson 3-5, Leaupepe 2-6, Scott 1-1, Quintana 1-3, Merkviladze 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1, Shelton 0-3), Pacific 4-12 (Avdalovic 3-5, Bailey 1-3, Blake 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Fouled Out_Quintana. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 30 (Scott 9), Pacific 31 (A.Anderson 10). Assists_Loyola Marymount 8 (Leaupepe, Scott 2), Pacific 14 (Crockrell 9). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 19, Pacific 15. A_1,014 (6,150).