|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leaupepe
|28
|3-9
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|4
|11
|Merkviladze
|28
|2-13
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Quintana
|21
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|9
|Shelton
|40
|6-11
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|12
|Scott
|38
|6-9
|4-6
|4-9
|2
|2
|17
|J.Anderson
|23
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|13
|Marble
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|10-16
|8-30
|8
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .446, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (J.Anderson 3-5, Leaupepe 2-6, Scott 1-1, Quintana 1-3, Merkviladze 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1, Shelton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Scott).
Turnovers: 11 (Leaupepe 3, Scott 3, J.Anderson 2, Shelton 2, Marble).
Steals: 8 (J.Anderson 2, Scott 2, Shelton 2, Leaupepe, Lewis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Anderson
|31
|2-6
|2-2
|4-10
|0
|2
|6
|Bailey
|33
|9-16
|3-5
|2-8
|0
|3
|22
|Avdalovic
|38
|5-8
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|17
|Crockrell
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|9
|1
|8
|Wilson-Rouse
|12
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Blake
|30
|4-10
|2-4
|0-6
|2
|2
|10
|Freeman
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|1
|Byers
|8
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bell
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|15-21
|6-31
|14
|15
|69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Avdalovic 3-5, Bailey 1-3, Blake 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Avdalovic 2, Blake).
Turnovers: 14 (A.Anderson 3, Blake 3, Bailey 2, Crockrell 2, Bell, Byers, Freeman, Wilson-Rouse).
Steals: 8 (Avdalovic 3, A.Anderson 2, Blake 2, Crockrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Pacific
|36
|33
|—
|69
A_1,014 (6,150).