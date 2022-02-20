FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leaupepe283-93-41-42411
Merkviladze282-131-21-4116
Quintana213-52-20-1159
Shelton406-110-21-71312
Scott386-94-64-92217
J.Anderson235-70-00-21313
Marble120-10-00-2000
Lewis100-10-01-1010
Totals20025-5610-168-3081968

Percentages: FG .446, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (J.Anderson 3-5, Leaupepe 2-6, Scott 1-1, Quintana 1-3, Merkviladze 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1, Shelton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Scott).

Turnovers: 11 (Leaupepe 3, Scott 3, J.Anderson 2, Shelton 2, Marble).

Steals: 8 (J.Anderson 2, Scott 2, Shelton 2, Leaupepe, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Anderson312-62-24-10026
Bailey339-163-52-80322
Avdalovic385-84-40-12117
Crockrell323-62-20-2918
Wilson-Rouse121-31-10-2023
Blake304-102-40-62210
Freeman110-01-20-2131
Byers81-20-10-0002
Bell50-00-00-0010
Totals20025-5115-216-31141569

Percentages: FG .490, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Avdalovic 3-5, Bailey 1-3, Blake 0-1, Crockrell 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Avdalovic 2, Blake).

Turnovers: 14 (A.Anderson 3, Blake 3, Bailey 2, Crockrell 2, Bell, Byers, Freeman, Wilson-Rouse).

Steals: 8 (Avdalovic 3, A.Anderson 2, Blake 2, Crockrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Marymount333568
Pacific363369

A_1,014 (6,150).

