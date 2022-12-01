PACIFIC (3-5)
Freeman 1-2 0-1 2, Avdalovic 1-4 2-2 5, Beard 5-11 2-2 14, Williams 4-9 1-1 9, Martindale 0-1 0-0 0, Ivy-Curry 3-13 2-2 9, Denson 3-9 0-0 7, Blake 0-1 1-2 1, Outlaw 4-8 1-2 10, Boone 5-10 4-5 17. Totals 26-68 13-17 74.
UC DAVIS (6-3)
Anigwe 2-5 2-5 6, Adebayo 1-4 2-7 4, Beasley 6-10 1-1 16, Johnson 5-13 5-10 16, Pepper 5-12 6-7 19, Milling 3-9 0-0 7, DeBruhl 0-1 0-0 0, Lose 0-1 0-0 0, Rocak 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-57 16-30 72.
Halftime_UC Davis 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 9-24 (Boone 3-5, Beard 2-4, Avdalovic 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Denson 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Williams 0-1), UC Davis 8-27 (Beasley 3-7, Pepper 3-8, Johnson 1-4, Milling 1-7, DeBruhl 0-1). Fouled Out_Boone. Rebounds_Pacific 37 (Ivy-Curry 9), UC Davis 39 (Pepper 10). Assists_Pacific 9 (Beard 3), UC Davis 13 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 24, UC Davis 18. A_1,026 (7,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.