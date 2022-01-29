|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lohner
|19
|3-10
|1-3
|2-5
|1
|1
|7
|Traore
|28
|2-5
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|0
|5
|Barcello
|36
|5-14
|3-3
|1-5
|2
|3
|17
|Knell
|18
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Lucas
|36
|3-5
|7-8
|0-5
|4
|4
|13
|George
|21
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Knight
|21
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Ally Atiki
|12
|4-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|8
|Johnson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|16-20
|6-34
|12
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .424, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Barcello 4-8, Knell 2-5, George 1-5, Knight 0-1, Lohner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ally Atiki).
Turnovers: 12 (Barcello 5, Knight 3, Johnson, Lohner, Lucas, Traore).
Steals: 7 (Lucas 4, Barcello, George, Lohner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|35
|3-9
|8-8
|1-7
|6
|4
|15
|Bailey
|36
|4-12
|5-8
|2-13
|2
|3
|15
|Blake
|36
|9-17
|1-1
|1-7
|0
|1
|20
|Crockrell
|37
|1-5
|1-5
|2-4
|5
|2
|4
|Wilson-Rouse
|22
|2-3
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|3
|9
|J.Brown
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Freeman
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Bell
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Byers
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|19-26
|8-35
|16
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .421, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Brown 3-5, Bailey 2-5, Crockrell 1-1, Wilson-Rouse 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Blake 1-4, Bell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Blake, J.Brown).
Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 4, Blake 2, Bailey, Byers, Crockrell).
Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Blake 2, Crockrell 2, Wilson-Rouse).
Technical Fouls: None.
|BYU
|28
|45
|—
|73
|Pacific
|33
|43
|—
|76
.