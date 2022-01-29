FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lohner193-101-32-5117
Traore282-51-23-8105
Barcello365-143-31-52317
Knell182-72-20-0118
Lucas363-57-80-54413
George215-100-00-31311
Knight211-32-20-3234
Ally Atiki124-40-00-4028
Johnson100-10-00-1020
Totals20025-5916-206-34121973

Percentages: FG .424, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Barcello 4-8, Knell 2-5, George 1-5, Knight 0-1, Lohner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ally Atiki).

Turnovers: 12 (Barcello 5, Knight 3, Johnson, Lohner, Lucas, Traore).

Steals: 7 (Lucas 4, Barcello, George, Lohner).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson353-98-81-76415
Bailey364-125-82-132315
Blake369-171-11-70120
Crockrell371-51-52-4524
Wilson-Rouse222-34-40-0239
J.Brown223-50-00-0019
Freeman51-30-01-2012
Bell41-30-01-2002
Byers30-00-00-0110
Totals20024-5719-268-35161676

Percentages: FG .421, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Brown 3-5, Bailey 2-5, Crockrell 1-1, Wilson-Rouse 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Blake 1-4, Bell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson, Blake, J.Brown).

Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 4, Blake 2, Bailey, Byers, Crockrell).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Blake 2, Crockrell 2, Wilson-Rouse).

Technical Fouls: None.

BYU284573
Pacific334376

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you