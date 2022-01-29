BYU (17-5)
Lohner 3-10 1-3 7, Traore 2-5 1-2 5, Barcello 5-14 3-3 17, Knell 2-7 2-2 8, Lucas 3-5 7-8 13, George 5-10 0-0 11, Knight 1-3 2-2 4, Ally Atiki 4-4 0-0 8, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-20 73.
PACIFIC (6-13)
Anderson 3-9 8-8 15, Bailey 4-12 5-8 15, Blake 9-17 1-1 20, Crockrell 1-5 1-5 4, Wilson-Rouse 2-3 4-4 9, J.Brown 3-5 0-0 9, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Byers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 19-26 76.
Halftime_Pacific 33-28. 3-Point Goals_BYU 7-21 (Barcello 4-8, Knell 2-5, George 1-5, Knight 0-1, Lohner 0-2), Pacific 9-21 (J.Brown 3-5, Bailey 2-5, Crockrell 1-1, Wilson-Rouse 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Blake 1-4, Bell 0-1). Rebounds_BYU 34 (Traore 8), Pacific 35 (Bailey 13). Assists_BYU 12 (Lucas 4), Pacific 16 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Pacific 16.