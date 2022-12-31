|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Graham
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Leaupepe
|33
|2-7
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|3
|7
|Merkviladze
|30
|5-10
|4-5
|0-6
|1
|2
|15
|Shelton
|35
|5-15
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|5
|14
|Stephens
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Anderson
|30
|8-14
|4-5
|1-1
|2
|3
|20
|Ahrens
|25
|2-9
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Lewis
|17
|2-2
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Issanza
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Marble
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|16-23
|6-24
|7
|22
|72
Percentages: FG .419, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Ahrens 2-8, Stephens 1-2, Merkviladze 1-5, Leaupepe 0-2, Shelton 0-3, Anderson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Merkviladze).
Turnovers: 13 (Shelton 6, Ahrens, Anderson, Issanza, Leaupepe, Lewis, Marble, Merkviladze).
Steals: 8 (Shelton 3, Lewis 2, Ahrens, Anderson, Graham).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avdalovic
|32
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|Odum
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|2
|5
|Boone
|21
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|10
|Martindale
|26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Outlaw
|19
|2-3
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|4
|5
|Blake
|29
|7-14
|7-8
|0-3
|1
|2
|23
|Beard
|22
|1-2
|5-5
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Ivy-Curry
|18
|3-9
|5-5
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Denson
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Richards
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|21-24
|4-25
|12
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Blake 2-5, Avdalovic 1-1, Outlaw 1-1, Boone 1-2, Denson 0-1, Martindale 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Denson 4, Avdalovic, Martindale).
Turnovers: 18 (Beard 4, Odum 4, Outlaw 3, Blake 2, Martindale 2, Boone, Denson, Ivy-Curry).
Steals: 6 (Blake 2, Boone, Denson, Odum, Outlaw).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|29
|43
|—
|72
|Pacific
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_803 (6,150).
