FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Graham60-00-00-1000
Leaupepe332-73-42-5037
Merkviladze305-104-50-61215
Shelton355-154-40-54514
Stephens111-20-00-0033
Anderson308-144-51-12320
Ahrens252-91-30-0027
Lewis172-20-21-3034
Issanza81-20-02-3012
Marble50-10-00-0000
Totals20026-6216-236-2472272

Percentages: FG .419, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Ahrens 2-8, Stephens 1-2, Merkviladze 1-5, Leaupepe 0-2, Shelton 0-3, Anderson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Merkviladze).

Turnovers: 13 (Shelton 6, Ahrens, Anderson, Issanza, Leaupepe, Lewis, Marble, Merkviladze).

Steals: 8 (Shelton 3, Lewis 2, Ahrens, Anderson, Graham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdalovic322-42-20-2027
Odum162-41-10-2425
Boone214-71-21-41410
Martindale263-60-00-1036
Outlaw192-30-12-3045
Blake297-147-80-31223
Beard221-25-50-2317
Ivy-Curry183-95-50-42211
Denson152-30-01-4114
Richards20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5221-244-25122178

Percentages: FG .500, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Blake 2-5, Avdalovic 1-1, Outlaw 1-1, Boone 1-2, Denson 0-1, Martindale 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Denson 4, Avdalovic, Martindale).

Turnovers: 18 (Beard 4, Odum 4, Outlaw 3, Blake 2, Martindale 2, Boone, Denson, Ivy-Curry).

Steals: 6 (Blake 2, Boone, Denson, Odum, Outlaw).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Marymount294372
Pacific344478

A_803 (6,150).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you