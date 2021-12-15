UC SANTA BARBARA (5-4)
Norris 3-10 3-7 11, Sow 5-13 0-0 11, Mitchell 2-5 1-1 5, Pierre-Louis 7-10 0-2 14, Sanni 7-13 0-0 18, Wishart 0-1 4-5 4, Idehen 3-5 2-2 8, Toure 0-0 0-0 0, C.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-17 71.
PACIFIC (5-6)
A.Anderson 5-10 2-2 15, Bell 2-8 0-1 5, Blake 6-11 2-2 14, Crockrell 4-8 1-2 9, Outlaw 5-11 2-4 15, Bailey 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 4-5 0-0 8, Wilson-Rouse 4-7 6-8 14, Byers 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 30-64 13-21 80.
Halftime_Pacific 33-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 7-24 (Sanni 4-9, Norris 2-7, Sow 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Wishart 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-2), Pacific 7-15 (Outlaw 3-3, A.Anderson 3-5, Bell 1-2, Crockrell 0-1, Blake 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Fouled Out_Wishart. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 29 (Sow 9), Pacific 37 (A.Anderson, Outlaw 8). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 15 (Mitchell 7), Pacific 17 (Blake, Crockrell 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 19, Pacific 18. A_1,162 (6,150).