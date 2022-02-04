|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Zidek
|29
|4-13
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Basham
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|Mallette
|38
|5-9
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|4
|14
|Mitchell
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Smith
|34
|5-10
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|5
|12
|Lewis
|29
|8-15
|6-9
|4-10
|3
|4
|26
|Ohia Obioha
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Munson
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Yoon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|10-15
|6-30
|13
|26
|76
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Lewis 4-8, Mallette 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Zidek 2-8).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Basham 3).
Turnovers: 15 (Lewis 6, Mitchell 4, Smith 2, Zidek 2, Basham).
Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Smith 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|19
|2-10
|0-2
|4-9
|2
|1
|4
|Bailey
|32
|8-13
|6-7
|1-7
|1
|5
|24
|Blake
|27
|5-8
|10-16
|2-7
|0
|3
|20
|Crockrell
|34
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|6
|3
|10
|Wilson-Rouse
|28
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Avdalovic
|28
|3-9
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|13
|Bell
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|2
|Freeman
|8
|1-2
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Brown
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Byers
|6
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|23-36
|12-38
|12
|19
|81
Percentages: FG .441, FT .639.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Avdalovic 3-9, Bailey 2-7, Brown 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Blake).
Turnovers: 10 (Crockrell 3, Bailey 2, Bell 2, Blake 2, Anderson).
Steals: 7 (Anderson 5, Bailey 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|44
|32
|—
|76
|Pacific
|29
|52
|—
|81
A_866 (6,150).