FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Zidek294-130-00-21410
Basham162-20-00-3134
Mallette385-92-20-53414
Mitchell363-80-00-1328
Smith345-102-30-62512
Lewis298-156-94-103426
Ohia Obioha100-10-01-2030
Munson71-10-11-1012
Yoon10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5910-156-30132676

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Lewis 4-8, Mallette 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Zidek 2-8).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Basham 3).

Turnovers: 15 (Lewis 6, Mitchell 4, Smith 2, Zidek 2, Basham).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Smith 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson192-100-24-9214
Bailey328-136-71-71524
Blake275-810-162-70320
Crockrell344-62-20-16310
Wilson-Rouse280-41-20-1021
Avdalovic283-94-40-22213
Bell121-20-02-5132
Freeman81-20-23-4002
Brown61-30-00-0003
Byers61-20-10-2002
Totals20026-5923-3612-38121981

Percentages: FG .441, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Avdalovic 3-9, Bailey 2-7, Brown 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Blake).

Turnovers: 10 (Crockrell 3, Bailey 2, Bell 2, Blake 2, Anderson).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 5, Bailey 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine443276
Pacific295281

A_866 (6,150).

