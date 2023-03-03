FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis326-133-40-74016
Porter325-101-21-33412
Basham183-44-51-51210
Mallette303-60-00-3127
Mitchell294-90-03-6639
Moore293-50-00-2127
Zidek214-92-20-20210
Pitre60-00-00-2000
Yoon20-00-00-0000
Deng10-10-00-1000
Totals20028-5710-135-31161571

Percentages: FG .491, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Moore 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Porter 1-3, Mallette 1-4, Deng 0-1, Zidek 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Basham).

Turnovers: 13 (Lewis 7, Porter 2, Basham, Mallette, Mitchell, Moore).

Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Lewis, Mallette).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdalovic212-40-00-1106
Odum269-151-21-31022
Williams300-30-00-5220
Boone2711-150-02-51225
Martindale364-81-11-24310
Ivy-Curry184-54-60-31012
Denson160-31-20-2031
Beard131-80-00-2503
Outlaw92-20-01-4014
Brown10-00-00-1000
Edwards10-01-20-0001
Freeman10-00-00-0000
Richards10-00-00-0000
Totals20033-638-135-28151184

Percentages: FG .524, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Odum 3-4, Boone 3-6, Avdalovic 2-2, Martindale 1-2, Beard 1-3, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Odum 4, Ivy-Curry 2, Boone, Martindale).

Steals: 3 (Avdalovic, Boone, Odum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine314071
Pacific444084

