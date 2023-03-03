PEPPERDINE (9-22)
Lewis 6-13 3-4 16, Porter 5-10 1-2 12, Basham 3-4 4-5 10, Mallette 3-6 0-0 7, Mitchell 4-9 0-0 9, Moore 3-5 0-0 7, Zidek 4-9 2-2 10, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 10-13 71.
PACIFIC (15-17)
Avdalovic 2-4 0-0 6, Odum 9-15 1-2 22, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Boone 11-15 0-0 25, Martindale 4-8 1-1 10, Ivy-Curry 4-5 4-6 12, Denson 0-3 1-2 1, Beard 1-8 0-0 3, Outlaw 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 1-2 1, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 8-13 84.
Halftime_Pacific 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 5-21 (Moore 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Mitchell 1-3, Porter 1-3, Mallette 1-4, Deng 0-1, Zidek 0-5), Pacific 10-20 (Odum 3-4, Boone 3-6, Avdalovic 2-2, Martindale 1-2, Beard 1-3, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Pepperdine 31 (Lewis 7), Pacific 28 (Williams, Boone 5). Assists_Pepperdine 16 (Mitchell 6), Pacific 15 (Beard 5). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 15, Pacific 11.
