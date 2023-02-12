SAN DIEGO (11-16)
Jamerson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahlke 1-3 0-0 3, Earlington 7-18 0-0 15, McKinney 5-10 4-4 14, Turner 6-10 3-4 16, Townsend 12-20 3-3 34, Lynch 4-6 2-3 12, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 12-14 94.
PACIFIC (13-14)
Avdalovic 4-10 0-1 12, Odum 3-4 0-0 6, D.Williams 3-6 1-3 8, Boone 11-20 4-5 30, Martindale 1-3 0-0 3, Ivy-Curry 9-13 2-2 25, Beard 2-3 0-0 5, Freeman 4-5 0-1 8, Outlaw 0-1 0-0 0, Denson 0-0 0-2 0, Richards 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-66 7-14 99.
Halftime_Pacific 52-42. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 12-26 (Townsend 7-11, Lynch 2-2, Dahlke 1-3, Turner 1-4, Earlington 1-5, McKinney 0-1), Pacific 16-33 (Ivy-Curry 5-7, Boone 4-8, Avdalovic 4-10, Beard 1-1, Martindale 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Odum 0-1). Rebounds_San Diego 28 (Earlington 8), Pacific 30 (D.Williams, Boone, Ivy-Curry 5). Assists_San Diego 11 (Beniwal 4), Pacific 27 (Odum 8). Total Fouls_San Diego 17, Pacific 13. A_1,195 (6,150).
