Kansas CitySan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35363Totals336106
Brd Jr. cf3121Tts Jr. rf3020
N.Eaton 2b2000Merrill ss2021
Psqntno 1b3100Crpnter 1b3000
L.Prter 1b1000M.Btten 3b2000
S.Perez c3122Machado 3b3000
Briceno c1000Mrtrlla 1b1000
M.Beaty rf2000Bgaerts ss2000
Jo.Rave rf2000J.Mrsee cf1000
M.Mssey 2b2000Ne.Cruz dh3220
D.Blnco cf1010Cstanon dh1000
N.Lopez ss3000Ha-.Kim 2b3110
C.Dngan ss1000N.Cdeno 2b1000
K.Isbel lf3000Da.Dahl lf3121
P.Bates lf0000S.Zvala lf0100
J.Reetz dh3010Cmpsano c2113
Hrnndez ph1000A.Engel cf2001
N.Lftin 3b3000J.Frmer rf1000
J.Means 3b1000

Kansas City200010000-3
San Diego01030101(x)-6

E_Merrill (2), Kim (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Perez (1), Blanco (3), Cruz (2), Dahl 2 (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), Perez (2), Campusano (3). SB_Kim 2 (3). SF_Engel.

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Singer341105
Lynch L, 0-2, BS, 0-121-344424
Dipoto2-310001
Cuas100002
Pennington111121
San Diego
Weathers W, 1-142-343314
Pelham H, 11-310001
Garcia H, 2100000
Hill H, 3100002
Wilson H, 2110002
Lopez S, 1-3100011

WP_Singer.

Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, David Arrieta;.

T_2:31. A_4649

