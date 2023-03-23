|Kansas City
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Tts Jr. rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|N.Eaton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Merrill ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Psqntno 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Crpnter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Prter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Btten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtrlla 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Rave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrsee cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|D.Blnco cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cstanon dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ha-.Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Dngan ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cdeno 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|P.Bates lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Reetz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cmpsano c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hrnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|N.Lftin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frmer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Means 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|000
|-
|3
|San Diego
|010
|301
|01(x)
|-
|6
E_Merrill (2), Kim (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Perez (1), Blanco (3), Cruz (2), Dahl 2 (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), Perez (2), Campusano (3). SB_Kim 2 (3). SF_Engel.
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Singer.
Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, David Arrieta;.
T_2:31. A_4649
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.