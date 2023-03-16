|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tts Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|K.Brynt rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|K.Hwell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fulford c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrsee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Jones 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cdeno ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hnnah cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ha-.Kim 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Mstakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lberato cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Montano lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Tglia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Mntes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|H.Cstro lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Btten 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hllis 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Srven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Za.Veen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|001
|141
|000
|-
|7
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|-
|1
DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 5. LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim (2), Batten (2), Ravelo (5), Jones (1). HR_Grisham (2), Cronenworth (1). SB_Daza (2). SF_Tatis Jr..
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Wacha
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Wolf W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carlton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tapia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|Gomber L, 1-1
|4
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Seabold
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Koch
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wacha.
Balk_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Alex MacKay;.
T_2:45. A_11012
