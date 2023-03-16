San DiegoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377167Totals31151
Grisham cf3121Yo.Daza cf2110
Schrock 2b1000Morales 1b1000
Tts Jr. rf2101K.Brynt rf3021
K.Hwell lf1000Fulford c1000
Crnwrth 1b4231McMahon 2b3000
J.Mrsee rf1000N.Jones 3b1010
Bgaerts ss4010Montero 3b3000
N.Cdeno ss1010J.Hnnah cf0000
Ha-.Kim 2b3231Mstakas 1b3000
Lberato cf2000Montano lf1000
Au.Nola c2011M.Tglia dh3000
Sverino c1010C.Mntes ss1000
Da.Dahl lf3012H.Cstro lf2010
A.Rivas 1b1000C.Tcker 2b1000
M.Btten 3b3010E.Tovar ss3000
C.Hllis 3b1010B.Srven c2000
R.Rvelo dh2110Za.Veen rf1000
P.Tcker dh2000

San Diego001141000-7
Colorado100000000-1

DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 5. LOB_San Diego 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim (2), Batten (2), Ravelo (5), Jones (1). HR_Grisham (2), Cronenworth (1). SB_Daza (2). SF_Tatis Jr..

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Wacha31-341115
Wolf W, 1-02-300001
Carlton100000
Hill100000
Lugo100002
Tapia100001
Wilson110011
Colorado
Gomber L, 1-1472212
Seabold1-334410
Koch12-331112
Johnson110000
Rogers110002
Abad110001

WP_Wacha.

Balk_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T_2:45. A_11012

