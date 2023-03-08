|Panama
|Taiwan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|Cordoba lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|T.Cheng 2b-ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|J.Arauz 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Li.Lin dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bthncrt c-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tz.Lin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Chang 1b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tejada ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|N.Wu 3b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|E.Cbllr dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Po.Wang lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chen-.C ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santos rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Chang ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Cbllr 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|We.Wang ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sntmria 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Kao c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gljgljw ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chieh.C cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
E_Teng. DP_Panama 1, Taiwan 2. LOB_Panama 9, Taiwan 10. 2B_Tejada (1), J.Arauz (1), Sntmria 2 (2). 3B_T.Cheng (1). HR_N.Wu (1). RBI_J.Cbllr (1), Tejada (1), J.Arauz 3 (3), Cstillo (1), Bthncrt (1), E.Cbllr 2 (2), Sntmria 2 (2), Li.Lin (1), Chang (1), N.Wu 2 (2), T.Cheng (1). SB_J.Cbllr (1), Cordoba (1), Bthncrt (1). S_Cordoba (1).
|Panama
|000
|506
|100
|—
|12
|Taiwan
|000
|011
|210
|—
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Teng (J.Cbllr). WP_Tseng.
