PanamaTaiwan
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38121411Totals395135
Cordoba lf4210T.Cheng 2b-ss5131
J.Arauz 2b6123Li.Lin dh5121
Bthncrt c-1b4121Tz.Lin rf4000
Ramos cf4100Chang 1b-2b5121
Tejada ss4121N.Wu 3b-1b4132
E.Cbllr dh3112Po.Wang lf3000
Cstillo rf4121Chen-.C ph-cf2010
Santos rf1010K.Chang ss3020
J.Cbllr 3b4211We.Wang ph-3b1000
Sntmria 1b3222Kao c2000
Sanchez c1000Gljgljw ph-c1100
Chieh.C cf-lf4000

E_Teng. DP_Panama 1, Taiwan 2. LOB_Panama 9, Taiwan 10. 2B_Tejada (1), J.Arauz (1), Sntmria 2 (2). 3B_T.Cheng (1). HR_N.Wu (1). RBI_J.Cbllr (1), Tejada (1), J.Arauz 3 (3), Cstillo (1), Bthncrt (1), E.Cbllr 2 (2), Sntmria 2 (2), Li.Lin (1), Chang (1), N.Wu 2 (2), T.Cheng (1). SB_J.Cbllr (1), Cordoba (1), Bthncrt (1). S_Cordoba (1).

Panama00050610012
Taiwan0000112105
IPHRERBBSO
Panama
Mejia220020
Delgado W22/351103
S.Gnzlz11/321110
Pereira132201
Hardy111100
Lwrence100001
Taiwan
Hu L353332
Kuan-.C02/332201
Lee11/300012
Teng003210
Tseng023320
C.Wu231100
Kuan-.C110011
Sung100000

HBP_by Teng (J.Cbllr). WP_Tseng.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

