|Penn
|17
|7
|28
|7
|—
|59
|Georgetown
|7
|7
|14
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
PENN_FG Gotlieb 37, 12:15
PENN_Howley 9 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 08:39
PENN_Cayenne 26 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 08:19
GTWN_Stakely 2 run (Abood II kick), 03:37
Second Quarter
PENN_Stokes 7 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 14:55
GTWN_Moultrie 14 pass from Holley (Abood II kick), 06:02
Third Quarter
GTWN_Gudger 94 kickoff return (Abood II kick), 14:46
PENN_Flowers 1 run (Gotlieb kick), 11:44
PENN_Sayin 2 run (Gotlieb kick), 05:41
GTWN_Gudger 89 kickoff return (Abood II kick), 05:27
PENN_Flowers 38 run (Gotlieb kick), 04:04
PENN_Starkey Jr. 23 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 00:54
Fourth Quarter
PENN_Comizio 3 run (Gotlieb kick), 04:26
|PENN
|GTWN
|First downs
|22
|16
|Rushes-yards
|44-206
|21-15
|Passing
|274
|251
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-1
|26-36-1
|Return Yards
|161
|262
|Punts-Avg.
|1-33.0
|3-27.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|5-37
|10-65
|Time of Possession
|34:46
|25:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Penn, Tr. Flowers 17-149, Ch. McGruder 3-20, Jo. Mulatu 9-15, Ju. Stokes 2-9, Ty. Comizio 4-7, Ai. Sayin 4-3, Ja. Cisneros 2-3, Jo. Niles 2-1, Team 1-(minus 1). Georgetown, Jo. Stakely 5-29, He. Moultrie III 6-13, Jo. Tomas 1-4, Ty. Knoop 2-(minus 6), Pi. Holley 7-(minus 25).
PASSING_Penn, Ai. Sayin 21-34-1-221, Ry. Zanelli 1-1-0-53. Georgetown, Pi. Holley 25-34-1-245, Ty. Knoop 1-2-0-6.
RECEIVING_Penn, Ma. Howley 7-90, Da. Ellis 1-53, Ro. Starkey Jr. 4-41, Jo. Casilli 4-35, Ju. Cayenne 2-33, Tr. Flowers 2-10, St. Stokes 1-7, Ju. Stokes 1-5. Georgetown, Jo. Tomas 8-91, Do. Moultrie 7-55, Ji. Kibble 2-50, Ca. Crayton 3-33, Li. McHale 2-14, He. Moultrie III 1-8, Br. Biestek 1-6, Jo. Stakely 2-(minus 6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.