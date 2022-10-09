Penn17728759
Georgetown7714028

First Quarter

PENN_FG Gotlieb 37, 12:15

PENN_Howley 9 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 08:39

PENN_Cayenne 26 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 08:19

GTWN_Stakely 2 run (Abood II kick), 03:37

Second Quarter

PENN_Stokes 7 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 14:55

GTWN_Moultrie 14 pass from Holley (Abood II kick), 06:02

Third Quarter

GTWN_Gudger 94 kickoff return (Abood II kick), 14:46

PENN_Flowers 1 run (Gotlieb kick), 11:44

PENN_Sayin 2 run (Gotlieb kick), 05:41

GTWN_Gudger 89 kickoff return (Abood II kick), 05:27

PENN_Flowers 38 run (Gotlieb kick), 04:04

PENN_Starkey Jr. 23 pass from Sayin (Gotlieb kick), 00:54

Fourth Quarter

PENN_Comizio 3 run (Gotlieb kick), 04:26

PENNGTWN
First downs2216
Rushes-yards44-20621-15
Passing274251
Comp-Att-Int22-35-126-36-1
Return Yards161262
Punts-Avg.1-33.03-27.3
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalty-Yards5-3710-65
Time of Possession34:4625:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Penn, Tr. Flowers 17-149, Ch. McGruder 3-20, Jo. Mulatu 9-15, Ju. Stokes 2-9, Ty. Comizio 4-7, Ai. Sayin 4-3, Ja. Cisneros 2-3, Jo. Niles 2-1, Team 1-(minus 1). Georgetown, Jo. Stakely 5-29, He. Moultrie III 6-13, Jo. Tomas 1-4, Ty. Knoop 2-(minus 6), Pi. Holley 7-(minus 25).

PASSING_Penn, Ai. Sayin 21-34-1-221, Ry. Zanelli 1-1-0-53. Georgetown, Pi. Holley 25-34-1-245, Ty. Knoop 1-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_Penn, Ma. Howley 7-90, Da. Ellis 1-53, Ro. Starkey Jr. 4-41, Jo. Casilli 4-35, Ju. Cayenne 2-33, Tr. Flowers 2-10, St. Stokes 1-7, Ju. Stokes 1-5. Georgetown, Jo. Tomas 8-91, Do. Moultrie 7-55, Ji. Kibble 2-50, Ca. Crayton 3-33, Li. McHale 2-14, He. Moultrie III 1-8, Br. Biestek 1-6, Jo. Stakely 2-(minus 6).

