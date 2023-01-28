FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor213-72-21-4128
Ledlum327-195-72-60521
Nelson355-101-20-42115
Silverstein321-70-06-10312
Tretout263-95-70-44412
Okpara232-32-33-6027
Sakota221-70-00-1313
Pigge90-00-00-1100
Totals20022-6215-2112-36141668

Percentages: FG .355, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Nelson 4-6, Ledlum 2-7, Okpara 1-1, Sakota 1-3, Tretout 1-4, Silverstein 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ajogbor 2, Ledlum, Okpara).

Turnovers: 10 (Ledlum 3, Ajogbor 2, Nelson 2, Pigge 2, Tretout).

Steals: 7 (Okpara 3, Nelson 2, Ledlum, Silverstein).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PENNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Spinoso216-60-02-62212
Martz335-122-20-61316
Dingle348-187-80-12227
Monroe240-25-62-10245
Slajchert202-80-00-3234
Smith275-101-22-65214
Laczkowski160-20-01-4200
Lorca-Lloyd162-21-20-1125
Charles90-10-00-0010
Totals20028-6116-207-37171983

Percentages: FG .459, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Dingle 4-8, Martz 4-8, Smith 3-6, Charles 0-1, Laczkowski 0-1, Slajchert 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe).

Turnovers: 9 (Spinoso 5, Dingle 2, Martz, Monroe).

Steals: 5 (Spinoso 3, Dingle, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard353368
Penn503383

A_3,408 (8,722).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

