HARVARD (12-9)
Ajogbor 3-7 2-2 8, Ledlum 7-19 5-7 21, Nelson 5-10 1-2 15, Silverstein 1-7 0-0 2, Tretout 3-9 5-7 12, Okpara 2-3 2-3 7, Sakota 1-7 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-21 68.
PENN (11-11)
Spinoso 6-6 0-0 12, Martz 5-12 2-2 16, Dingle 8-18 7-8 27, Monroe 0-2 5-6 5, Slajchert 2-8 0-0 4, Smith 5-10 1-2 14, Laczkowski 0-2 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 2-2 1-2 5, Charles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 16-20 83.
Halftime_Penn 50-35. 3-Point Goals_Harvard 9-24 (Nelson 4-6, Ledlum 2-7, Okpara 1-1, Sakota 1-3, Tretout 1-4, Silverstein 0-3), Penn 11-27 (Dingle 4-8, Martz 4-8, Smith 3-6, Charles 0-1, Laczkowski 0-1, Slajchert 0-3). Fouled Out_Ledlum. Rebounds_Harvard 36 (Silverstein 10), Penn 37 (Monroe 10). Assists_Harvard 14 (Tretout 4), Penn 17 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Harvard 16, Penn 19. A_3,408 (8,722).
