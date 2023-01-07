FGFTReb
PENNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Spinoso174-71-23-7129
Martz242-42-21-4316
Dingle3011-174-50-11133
Monroe140-10-00-3020
Slajchert253-112-21-5119
Charles235-50-00-22314
Moshkovitz210-10-01-4930
Smith161-10-00-4213
Lorca-Lloyd141-22-30-6114
Thrower92-50-00-1006
Holland40-10-01-2010
Chambers30-00-00-0110
Totals20029-5511-147-39211784

Percentages: FG .527, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 15-23, .652 (Dingle 7-9, Charles 4-4, Thrower 2-3, Smith 1-1, Slajchert 1-4, Monroe 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lorca-Lloyd, Martz).

Turnovers: 16 (Spinoso 4, Slajchert 3, Dingle 2, Lorca-Lloyd 2, Moshkovitz 2, Smith 2, Monroe).

Steals: 4 (Martz 2, Charles, Moshkovitz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
COLUMBIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bedri131-50-00-3112
Odunowo172-40-02-3114
Thompson253-62-30-2019
Brown261-60-11-2613
De La Rosa335-110-00-52013
Tavroff184-70-00-2338
Murphy171-70-02-6013
McLean152-30-02-2014
Noland152-82-30-0016
Cooper100-13-30-1103
Robledo40-10-00-0000
Stankard40-20-00-2000
Yurasits30-00-10-0000
Totals20021-617-117-28141055

Percentages: FG .344, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (De La Rosa 3-8, Brown 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Murphy 1-5, Bedri 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Robledo 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Noland 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bedri, Murphy, Thompson).

Turnovers: 13 (Bedri 4, Brown 2, Cooper 2, De La Rosa 2, McLean, Tavroff, Thompson).

Steals: 5 (De La Rosa 2, Noland 2, Tavroff).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn394584
Columbia302555

A_1,963 (2,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you