PENN (9-8)
Spinoso 4-7 1-2 9, Martz 2-4 2-2 6, Dingle 11-17 4-5 33, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 3-11 2-2 9, Charles 5-5 0-0 14, Moshkovitz 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Lorca-Lloyd 1-2 2-3 4, Thrower 2-5 0-0 6, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-14 84.
COLUMBIA (6-12)
Bedri 1-5 0-0 2, Odunowo 2-4 0-0 4, Thompson 3-6 2-3 9, Brown 1-6 0-1 3, De La Rosa 5-11 0-0 13, Tavroff 4-7 0-0 8, Murphy 1-7 0-0 3, McLean 2-3 0-0 4, Noland 2-8 2-3 6, Cooper 0-1 3-3 3, Robledo 0-1 0-0 0, Stankard 0-2 0-0 0, Yurasits 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-61 7-11 55.
Halftime_Penn 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Penn 15-23 (Dingle 7-9, Charles 4-4, Thrower 2-3, Smith 1-1, Slajchert 1-4, Monroe 0-1, Moshkovitz 0-1), Columbia 6-29 (De La Rosa 3-8, Brown 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Murphy 1-5, Bedri 0-1, Cooper 0-1, Robledo 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Noland 0-4). Rebounds_Penn 39 (Spinoso 7), Columbia 28 (Murphy 6). Assists_Penn 21 (Moshkovitz 9), Columbia 14 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Penn 17, Columbia 10. A_1,963 (2,500).
