DELAWARE ST. (1-12)
K.Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Stone 4-12 0-0 10, Muniz 2-7 0-0 5, Robinson 2-5 0-0 4, Staten 3-8 0-0 7, Perkins 1-5 2-2 5, Lemon-Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Somerville 0-5 0-2 0, Parker 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 17-56 4-6 46.
PENN ST. (10-3)
Njie 2-3 2-3 6, Funk 4-10 0-0 12, Pickett 4-8 2-2 10, Wynter 1-7 0-0 2, Lundy 5-15 2-2 15, Dread 2-6 0-0 6, Henn 2-4 0-0 4, D.Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-1 1-2 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Lilley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 7-9 60.
Halftime_Penn St. 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 8-21 (Parker 3-3, Stone 2-7, Perkins 1-1, Staten 1-4, Muniz 1-5, K.Johnson 0-1), Penn St. 9-36 (Funk 4-10, Lundy 3-11, Dread 2-6, Brown 0-1, Henn 0-1, Pickett 0-1, D.Johnson 0-2, Wynter 0-4). Rebounds_Delaware St. 34 (Robinson 11), Penn St. 36 (Lundy 10). Assists_Delaware St. 10 (Perkins 4), Penn St. 14 (Pickett 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 9, Penn St. 9. A_5,454 (15,261).
