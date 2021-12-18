FGFTReb
PENN ST. (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Camden232-40-01-9135
Hagans313-50-20-3316
Jekot121-20-01-1113
Kapinus212-60-01-7144
Marisa4012-276-70-34333
Brigham276-103-43-73415
Beverley140-20-00-1010
Burke140-10-02-4010
Sabel181-60-00-2022
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20027-639-139-38132068

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Marisa 3-11, Camden 1-2, Jekot 1-1, Kapinus 0-1, Beverley 0-1, Burke 0-1, Sabel 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Brigham 3, Camden 2, Jekot 1, Kapinus 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Marisa 4, Hagans 2, Brigham 2, Sabel 2, Camden 1, Kapinus 1, Beverley 1, Burke 1)

Steals: 9 (Sabel 3, Camden 2, Marisa 2, Hagans 1, Kapinus 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DUQUESNE (5-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sole182-70-00-3314
Bazelak323-62-40-3129
Bovell180-20-02-3000
McConell392-102-22-11627
Myers397-142-20-20121
Hamilton171-52-43-6024
Pouye265-122-42-71312
Johnson111-31-21-4233
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20021-5911-1813-42131460

Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Myers 5-8, Bazelak 1-2, McConell 1-3, Pouye 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hamilton 1, Pouye 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Pouye 7, Bovell 5, Bazelak 4, Sole 1, McConell 1, Hamilton 1, Johnson 1)

Steals: 7 (McConell 3, Bazelak 1, Myers 1, Hamilton 1, Pouye 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Penn St.142223968
Duquesne1816151160

A_1,139

Officials_Andrew Bills, Nic Cappel, Geraldine Smith-Washington

